Revisiting the 2016 NFL Draft Ten Years Later: Top Five Gets a Complete Makeover

It's officially been a decade since the 2016 NFL Draft. With the 2026 iteration still somewhat fresh in our rearview mirror, the conclusion of minicamps felt like an appropriate time to revisit the 10-year old draft. Some of the prospects selected in 2016 are still considered high-performing superstars today.

The 2016 NFL Draft has aged incredibly well. It produced multi-time Pro Bowlers, All-Pro selections, and future Hall of Famers. That doesn't necessarily mean the top five went in picture-perfect order, however.

Some franchises would accept do-overs if granted the possibility. That's precisely what this scenario reimagines. Let's change almost every top-five selection made during the 2016 NFL Draft.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Dak Prescott, QB (original pick: Jared Goff)

This was an incredibly difficult decision. Jared Goff has developed into a high-level quarterback, but it didn't necessarily happen for him with the Los Angeles Rams. After falling short of a Super Bowl, the Rams traded Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford and... won a Super Bowl. Les Snead and Sean McVay would sign up for any scenario that eventually gets them Stafford again, but here, Dak Prescott would have objectively been a better call than the original decision. Of course, Prescott, a late fourth-round pick, wasn't even in consideration. He's turned into the poster child for a draft-day steal at quarterback.

2. Philadelphia Eagles: Jared Goff, QB (original pick: Carson Wentz)

The Philadelphia Eagles traded the farm to move up for Carson Wentz originally. Wentz's success in Philadelphia was short-lived as he ultimately never met expectations, and his midseason injury (albeit in his banner season) led to his team winning a Super Bowl with Nick Foles. Here, the Eagles take the better quarterback in Goff. They'd eventually find a mid-round solution in Jalen Hurts, but Goff was the best quarterback prospect in this draft and he's available in this redraft scenario.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa, EDGE (original pick: Joey Bosa)

This draft class was so loaded that we considered making a change here, but couldn't justify the Los Angeles Chargers going in any other direction than Joey Bosa. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year after producing 10.5 sacks and followed that up with a career-high 12.5 QB takedowns as a sophomore. Bosa ultimately compiled 72 career sacks across nine seasons with the Chargers.

4. Dallas Cowboys: Derrick Henry, RB (original pick: Ezekiel Elliott)

Is there any debate that Derrick Henry proved to be a better running back than Ezekiel Elliott? There shouldn't be. The former rushed for another 1,595 yards in 2025 and scored 16 touchdowns. The latter couldn't get elevated from the Chargers' practice squad. Longevity settles the argument. Henry has compiled 13,018 career rushing yards (and counting) compared to Elliott's 9,130. Elliott was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Henry's career has aged so much better.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyreek Hill, WR (original pick: Jalen Ramsey)

This was another difficult call as Jalen Ramsey was a three-time Pro Bowler (and a one-time All-Pro selection) for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was ultimately traded to the Rams before his rookie contract expired though. There's an argument for the Jags to consider the dynamic Tyreek Hill in a redraft scenario. Those Jaguars teams were up-and-down during Ramsey's short tenure (qualifying for the AFC Championship once, missing the playoffs three times). Nabbing Hill, a fifth-round pick due to off-field concerns, would have made them significantly more fun to watch.

honorable mentions: Ronnie Stanley, OT; Laremy Tunsil, OT; Taylor Decker, OT; Chris Jones, DT; Michael Thomas, WR; Justin Simmons, S.