Five Second-Round NFL Draft Gems Nobody Is Talking About Yet

The second round of the 2026 NFL Draft offered teams an opportunity to add another ascending prospect to their roster. Some teams navigated those opportunities better than others. With OTAs and minicamp conducted around the league, some second-round decisions are becoming clearer.

Making a worthwhile second-round pick ensures your draft is on the preferred trajectory. Several teams earned praise for their top-64 selections. Others went unnoticed, deserving more attention than they initially received.

We've identified second-round selections that are being underappreciated. The following prospects could be keynote contributors as rookies this season.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Underrated Second-Round Picks

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

An elite defense is the identity of the Houston Texans. The unit overseen by DeMeco Ryans can beat their opponents at every level, especially when it comes to rushing the passer with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Adding Kayden McDonald to this defensive line with the 36th pick is going to make them even better.

McDonald is a selfless space eater who'll place Hunter and Anderson in advantageous positions. The former Ohio State standout possesses a pro-ready frame to wreak havoc. McDonald will do the dirty work that sometimes goes unnoticed on the stat sheet.

Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were abysmal in the secondary last season, lacking both talent and name recognition. The nickel position was a recurring sore spot, which is tough in a division with the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers. That's precisely why the Raiders targeted Treydan Stukes at No. 38 overall.

Stukes is a versatile safety at heart who developed into a high-level nickel at Arizona. He's an excellent communicator who will eventually lead this Raiders defense. The Raiders also traded for veteran nickel Taron Johnson this offseason, so there should be competition for reps this year.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard was arguably the most pro-ready wide receiver prospect in this NFL Draft. He's a savvy route runner with a natural feel for spacing and coverage. The Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed Bernard with the 47th pick, and he's going to be an effective weapon in Mike McCarthy's offense.

The Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and paired him with DK Metcalf this offseason. There's some overlap to their skill sets. That's where Bernard comes in. He's best used underneath the coverage in the short to intermediate areas. With Pittman and Metcalf primarily working deep, Bernard will emerge as Aaron Rodgers' most friendly target.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans spent free agency molding their defense for new head coach Robert Saleh. They acquired a variety of veterans who had previously played in his defenses, including John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II. That theme continued during the draft when they traded up for linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Saleh's resume features a ton of success stories at linebacker (Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw) and Hill might be next. The lengthy Texas Longhorns alum possesses every physical and athletic trait Saleh covets at linebacker. Hill will have an immediate impact in Tennessee.

Bud Clark, S, Seattle Seahawks

Versatile safety Nick Emmanwori totally transformed the Seattle Seahawks' defense last season. They lost safety Coby Bryant to free agency this offseason after winning Super Bowl 60. Bryant will be replaced by Bud Clark, who can play a flexible role in Mike Macdonald's complex secondary.

Clark registered 15 interceptions in his final four college football campaigns. He's also super athletic, having completed a 4.41 at the NFL Combine to pair with a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump. Clark projects as a seamless fit in Macdonald's defense.