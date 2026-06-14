The Top Five Picks of the 2022 NFL Draft Would Be Completely Different Today

We recently revisited the 2023 NFL Draft and analyzed how the knowledge we possess today would alter the top five selections of that class. It turned out to be an exhilarating exercise. So much so that we've decided to revisit the 2022 NFL Draft in similar fashion.

Some prospects selected in 2022 have already seen their rookie contracts expire. Others will be playing the upcoming 2026 NFL season on the fifth-year option. Meanwhile some have already signed long-term extensions with their original teams.

Let's reimagine the opening five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. Some organizations would accept do-overs if permitted. This is potentially how a 2022 redraft would shake out today.

2022 NFL Draft: Re-Picking the Top Five

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE (original pick: Travon Walker)

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the pre-draft process debating between Aidan Hutchinson's reliable skill set and Travon Walker's athletic upside. They chose upside, as Hutchinson's perceived physical shortcomings created cause for concern. Walker has developed into a very good NFL player, but the Jaguars would likely go back and make a different decision if they could.

Hutchinson returned this past season from a serious 2024 injury and registered a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2025. He's already signed a historic four-year extension worth $180 million. Walker is a consistent 10-sack guy and inked a $110 million extension of his own, but lacks the game-changing ability Hutchinson brings to the table.

2. Detroit Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB (original pick: Aidan Hutchinson)

The Detroit Lions got Hutchinson with this original pick, meaning they're forced to go in a different direction. We strongly considered swapping Walker here, but a better overall player went at No. 3 overall. The Lions take cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in this redraft scenario.

Stingley was a slow starter, but began breaking out as a sophomore in 2023 and has since established himself as a top-three cornerback in the entire NFL. It's probably between Stingley and Pat Surtain II right now. The Lions add a shutdown cornerback to their defense, but create an imaginary hole at EDGE.

3. Houston Texans: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB (original pick: Derek Stingley Jr.)

The Houston Texans are another franchise who lose out on their original selection with Stingley going to the Lions. A theme is beginning to emerge here. The Texans simply look one pick below the actual outcome and select cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Initially, it was believed the Texans chose the "wrong" cornerback as it was Gardner, not Stingley, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year. The 2024-25 seasons have reignited the debate as Stingley has seemingly surpassed him now. Gardner is coming off an inconsistent, injury-fueled 2025 campaign, but it's easy to envision him thriving in DeMeco Ryans' defense had things played out this way.

4. New York Jets: Brock Purdy, QB (original pick: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner)

The New York Jets continue struggling to find a franchise quarterback. The expectation is the rebuilding Jets will target a top quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. That wouldn't be necessary had they drafted Brock Purdy in 2022.

Purdy may be the greatest Mr. Irrelevant selection of all time, as he's developed from 262nd pick to $265 million quarterback. Would Purdy have developed in the Jets' toxic environment, the same way he thrived under Kyle Shanahan? Probably not, but the Jets would have to draft the quarterback.

5. New York Giants: Kyle Hamilton, S (original pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux)

We debated this New York Giants pick. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a fine player, but they'd likely prefer a do-over. Walker, the No. 1 overall selection, garnered serious consideration, as did Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Nik Bonitto, Charles Cross, and Trent McDuffie. Ultimately, we settled on safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton, an elite prospect, slid to the Baltimore Ravens at 14th because teams overthought positional value and other baseless concerns. Hamilton has developed into a high-level defensive playmaker. The Giants would benefit from his presence in their secondary.