How the Top Five Picks of the 2023 NFL Draft Should Look Today

Prospects selected during the 2023 NFL Draft are now slated to enter the final year of their rookie contracts in 2026. Some of them have already signed extensions, such as the Houston Texans' recent deal with Will Anderson Jr. for three years and $150 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. In total, about 20 first-round picks saw their fifth-year contract options exercised.

The 2023 NFL Draft was a successful iteration. That doesn't mean the opening five selections were picture perfect. Some teams would prefer do-overs with their original decisions.

Today, we're reimagining the top five selections of the 2023 NFL Draft. This is an interesting exercise that takes quarterback value into account. This proved to be a disappointing quarterback class, so positional reaches are expected.

2023 NFL Draft: Re-Picking the Top Five

1. Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB (original pick: Bryce Young)

The Carolina Panthers traded the house to move up for quarterback Bryce Young. Though Young has improved after an extremely disappointing start to his pro career, he hasn't been as impactful as CJ Stroud, though the once giant-sized gap between them is smaller today. Stroud has established himself as the top quarterback in this class, and the Panthers would likely go in that direction via a re-draft scenario.

2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE (original pick: CJ Stroud)

The Texans drafted Anderson at No. 3 overall and in this scenario, he still lands in Houston via the second pick. The former Alabama standout has been downright dominant, registering 30 sacks in three seasons, including a career-high 12 this past campaign. Anderson has developed into an elite sack artist and the Texans wouldn't let him get away, even if given the opportunity to consider something different.

3. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB (original pick: Will Anderson Jr.)

This is possibly the most controversial decision we had to make. There are significantly better non-quarterback prospects available, but who would be playing QB in Houston if Stroud went to the Panthers at No. 1 overall? With the elite defense DeMeco Ryans has helped build for the Texans, they'd arguably still be just as competitive in the AFC with Young at quarterback as they've been with Stroud.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (original pick: Anthony Richardson)

The Indianapolis Colts would undeniably take a do-over on their Anthony Richardson pick. Daniel Jones is now the unquestioned starting quarterback in Indianapolis and Chris Ballard is looking to trade Richardson this offseason. With Will Levis and Hendon Hooker also flopping, there's no quarterback worth taking here. The Colts pivot to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were alternatives, but positional value (and Jonathan Taylor) helped us settle on Smith-Njigba.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Puka Nacua, WR (original pick: Devon Witherspoon)

This was an incredibly difficult decision, as Devon Witherspoon has lived up to expectations and is a picture-perfect fit for Mike Macdonald's defense. Our main reasoning for making the switch to Puka Nacua is that the Seahawks lost Smith-Njigba to the Colts at fourth overall in this redraft scenario. The Nacua versus Smith-Njigba debate rages forward, but what's undeniable is that both receivers have developed into top-five talents in this class.