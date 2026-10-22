These 12 NFL Rookie UDFAs Are Proving Teams Made a Costly Mistake

A total of 45 undrafted rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class initially made 53-man rosters. Heading into Week 7, we've identified about 12 who are making weekly impacts. Several others are developing behind the scenes.

Undrafted rookies are making impacts on offense, defense, and special teams. From offensive tackles to quarterbacks and punters, it's been fun to measure the progress made by UDFAs.

The following 12 undrafted rookies have been the NFL's best UDFAs through Week 6.

The best 12 Rookie UDFAs from the 2026 NFL Draft Class

Kahlil Benson, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

With former first-round pick Josh Simmons having been sidelined all season long, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to rookie undrafted blocker Kahlil Benson to fill the left tackle spot. He's performed admirably all things considered. The Chiefs are a perfect 5-0 and Benson has not been credited with allowing a single sack, per Pro Football Focus. His PFF run-blocking grade is also an excellent 76.7.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made rookie undrafted QB Jalon Daniels the backup at final roster cuts by parting ways with Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak. Well, Baker Mayfield suffered a serious finger injury in Week 3 and Daniels has been the starter ever since. The former Kansas standout is completing above 60% of his passing attempts, though he has more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3). Still, the challenge of operating an NFL offense as an undrafted quarterback is tremendous, and he's proving he belongs in this league.

Aaron Hall, DT, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers rookie defensive lineman Aaron Hall has played the third-most snaps among UDFAs behind just Benson and Daniels. The former Duke Blue Devil has earned 126 opportunities with the Panthers. Hall has converted those reps into 12 tackles, seven pressures, four stops, and a fumble recovery. He's been an asset as a rotational lineman.

CJ Donaldson, RB, New Orleans Saints

Multiple injuries at running back have helped New Orleans Saints undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson get onto the field. Donaldson has carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards, averaging an effective 4.8 yards per attempt. The big-bodied back has lost a fumble, however. He's also added 10 receiving yards to his offensive totals.

Wesley Bailey, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

It's difficult for UDFAs to make NFL rosters. It's even more difficult when that roster has Super Bowl aspirations. Nonetheless, Wesley Bailey made the Los Angeles Rams' 53 after compiling 11 pressures and a sack throughout the preseeason. Bailey has played 94 rotational snaps during the regular season, registering eight tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

J Michael Sturdivant, WR, Green Bay Packers

J Michael Sturdivant was among our predraft sleepers at wide receiver and he made a Green Bay Packers roster littered with draft picks at the position. He's currently still on the active roster, having caught three of four targets for 22 receiving yards. Sturdivant has also played nearly 44 percent of the snaps on special teams.

Ethan Burke, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie undrafted EDGE Ethan Burke has earned 40 defensive snaps between Weeks 4-6. The former Texas standout logged a pretty crucial sack against the Tennessee Titans on a key money down. Burke impressed the Ravens throughout training camp and the preseason, and continues to earn reps well into the regular season.

Kickers Dominic Zvada (Giants) & Drew Stevens (Commanders)

Two undrafted rookies have become starting placekickers after winning offseason position battles. Former Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada is 13-of-16 for the New York Giants, and is tied for second in the league with five makes from 50+ yards. Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens is 10-of-12 with three conversions from 50+, though he's been shakier on extra points (10/13).

Long snappers Ben Mann (Giants) & Rocco Underwood (Eagles)

There are a couple of undrafted rookies starting around the league as first-year long snappers. They are Ben Mann for the Giants and Rocco Underwood for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Eagles and Giants rank in the top 10 of special teams EPA. The Chicago Bears also briefly had a rookie long snapper in Beau Gardner, but he's currently back on the practice squad.

Punter Brett Thorson (Vkings)

Brett Thorson is the only undrafted rookie punter in a starting role across all 32 teams. The Australian native has punted on 13 occasions for the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings. Thorson is averaging 45.3 yards per punt. The Vikings have been good, so his 13 punts are tied for third-fewest in the NFL.