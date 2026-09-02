10 NFL Undrafted Rookies Who Stunned Everyone By Making 53-Man Rosters

Cutdown day is arguably the busiest day on the annual NFL calendar. With 53-man roster cuts officially in our rearview mirror, we've been analyzing all happenings around the league. In relation to the 2026 NFL Draft class, nearly 50 undrafted rookies made initial rosters.

Defying the odds as an undrafted rookie deserves celebration. These underappreciated prospects entered training camp with everything stacked against them. Beating out veterans and earning the trust of the coaching staff is a real achievement.

We've identified 10 notable undrafted rookies who made 53-man rosters.

NFL 53-Man Roster Cuts: 10 Undrafted Rookies Who Made the Cut

Jalon Daniels, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We had a draftable grade on quarterback Jalon Daniels throughout the predraft process. Winning a backup job as an undrafted rookie is borderline impossible, but that's precisely what he did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating veteran Jake Browning to the role. College experience helped, as Daniels started 45 career games, attempting nearly 1,200 passes. He completed 61.4% of his attempts during the preseason, showing terrific command of the offense while throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Camden Brown, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys undrafted wide receiver Camden Brown made himself undeniable by consistently making plays at practice and in the preseason. The former Auburn and Georgia Southern standout beat seventh-round draft pick Anthony Smith to the Cowboys' roster, and veterans Denzel Mims and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, too. Brown had two touchdown catches in Week 1 of the preseason, and he followed that up with a 77-yard showing the following week. He just kept making plays.

Landon Robinson, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Landon Robinson was another predraft favorite of ours who defied the odds by making the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster as an undrafted asset. An East-West Shrine Bowl participant, he left Navy having registered 14.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over his final three campaigns. Robinson was dominant in the preseason, notching 10 pressures and four sacks. He absolutely played his way onto the Bengals' roster.

Joe Fagnano, QB, Baltimore Ravens

We told everyone who listened that Joe Fagnano was among the most underrated quarterbacks in the draft. He was spectacular at UConn in 2025, throwing for 3,450 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception. Fagnano was excellent for the Baltimore Ravens throughout the preseason, completing a whopping 74.7% of his passes (56-of-75) for 509 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He'll open the season as the third quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Collin Wright, CB, Houston Texans

Do you know how difficult it is to make this stacked Houston Texans roster as an undrafted cornerback? Former Stanford corner Collin Wright deserves a ton of appreciation for his achievement. Wright played in just one preseason game, allowing one catch on three targets. The Texans saw enough throughout OTAs and training camp. He was a three-year starter and team captain at Stanford.

Brett Thorson, P, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings held an offseason competition at punter. Undrafted rookie Brett Thorson ended up beating out 15-year veteran Johnny Hekker, who was part of the team's final cuts. Thorson went undrafted despite winning college football's Ray Guy Award as the best punter in 2025. The Australian native unfathomably allowed just 15 return yards en route to capturing the honor. In the preseason, he averaged 47.5 yards per punt, placing five of them inside the 20.

Jacob Spomer, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers

Undrafted center Jacob Spomer was a total revelation for the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Fresno State blocker was especially elite in pass protection during the offseason, earning a pass-blocking grade of 86.4 from Pro Football Focus. He was credited with allowing zero pressures and zero sacks in 78 pass-protection snaps. After the Chargers lost starting center Tyler Biadasz to a long-term injury, Spomer will enter the season as the second-string option.

J Michael Sturdivant, WR, Green Bay Packers

Former Florida wide receiver J Michael Sturdivant deserved to be drafted, but the Green Bay Packers aren't complaining. After previously playing for Cal and UCLA, he recorded 406 receiving yards while averaging 15.0 yards per catch for the Gators. Sturdivant produced nine catches on 11 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown. He made a Packers 53-man roster that features four in-house draft picks at the position (five, if Savion Williams was healthy enough).

Drew Stevens, K, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders cut Jake Moody in mid August, essentially announcing that undrafted kicker Drew Stevens had won the role. The NFL Combine invitee went 4-of-5 during the preseason, missing his only attempt from further than 50 yards. Stevens left Iowa having scored 352 career points, second-most in program history. He's got plenty of leg strength, having made 12 college field goals from 50 yards or further.

Avery Smith, CB, Seattle Seahawks

It's rare to see an undrafted free agent get traded on cutdown day, so that illustrates how badly the Seattle Seahawks wanted cornerback Avery Smith. They sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the rookie corner. The Seahawks had the 32nd priority in the waiver wire order, so they didn't want to take any chances with Smith on waivers. The former Toledo standout immediately claims a spot on their 53-man roster after a stellar preseason for the Chargers.