Three NFL Rookies Desperately Searching For Their Week 4 Breakthrough

The presence of expectation is instant when an organization utilizes a first-round selection on a prospect. That doesn't necessarily mean rookies will always meet those expectations promptly. Slow starts are an annual occurrence, and that's certainly been accurate of this 2026 NFL Draft rookie class.

Several highly-drafted rookies have begun their debut campaigns slowly. They've had three in-game experiences to acclimate to professional football. Perhaps Week 4 will welcome breakthrough opportunities.

The following three first-round picks haven't generated the desired early-season production. From ball security issues to muted pass-rushing efforts, the impact-plays haven't been there. We'll be watching closely in Week 4.

2026 NFL Draft: Three Rookies Who Need to Breakout in Week 4

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets EDGE David Bailey ranks second among all rookie edges in pressures (10) and is tied for second in sacks with two. The tape and indepth analysis paints a slightly concerning picture, however. Both of Bailey's sacks were more hustle/effort plays than traditional pass-rushing wins.

Some scouts had concerns about Bailey's ankle flexion and change-of-direction ability coming out of Texas Tech. They've occasionally been magnified on tape. Among nine rookie edges with enough pass-rushing snaps to analyze, Bailey ranks sixth in pass-rush WIN% at 8.0%. By comparison, Malachi Lawrence is in first with a 23.1% win percentage. He played his worst game in Week 3.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon battled hamstring injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. Some worried it'd lean to a slower start for the 20th overall selection. That's precisely what's happened, as he's registered just seven receptions for 38 receiving yards in three games, and has yet to reach 30 yards in a single appearance.

The tape indicates Lemon is creating separation and should start producing soon. The former USC standout led all Eagles receivers in separation, creating 3.73 yards of distance between himself and the nearest defender on his four targets, per Next Gen Stats. That's almost a full yard higher than the league-wide average (2.99). Eagles QB Jalen Hurts needs to get him the ball.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate broke out on tape in Week 3, but the offense missed too many opportunities. The fourth overall selection produced six receptions on nine targets for 58 receiving yards. It could have been a much bigger afternoon had Cam Ward looked his way more often.

Most glaringly, Ward missed Tate for a wide-open TD on 3rd-and-goal. Tate was also open on Ward's game-losing interception. The rookie wideout could have his first 100-yard receiving game soon.