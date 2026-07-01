Way-Too-Early Re-Ranking of the Top 50 Players in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded more than two months ago. Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp provided us with early opportunities to assess the rookie class. That's precisely what we've been doing while the league prepares for training camp in July.

We released our Top 100 big board during the pre-draft process. Naturally, the NFL Draft's actual results occasionally differed greatly from expectations. With the opportunity for reflection, we're re-evaluating that big board prior to training camp.

A way-too-early re-ranking of the top 50 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft is available below.

2026 NFL Draft: Way-Too-Early Re-Ranking Of the Top 50 Prospects

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals did not care about positional value when they selected running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Time will determine how the decision ages, but it's become increasingly clear that Love was the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rebuilding Cardinals will appreciate having a true superstar while searching for their future franchise quarterback.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

There was loads of pre-draft debate over who the best pass rusher was in the 2026 NFL Draft. The New York Jets made their decision by selecting David Bailey, and the draft results proved it wasn't particularly close. Bailey had 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech last year and should immediately contribute for a Jets defensive line that badly needs more pass-rushing production.

3. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

While the positional value debate didn't impact Love's stock, it seemingly played a role in Caleb Downs' slide to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall. The Cowboys aren't complaining about landing a top-three overall prospect outside the top 10. Downs should help transform the secondary for first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

4. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Sonny Styles was among the more no-nonsense prospects in the draft. His evaluation was straightforward as a playmaking linebacker with terrific short-area quickness and an elite overall athletic profile. The Washington Commanders feel like a terrific landing spot, as he'll help replace Bobby Wagner while thriving in Dan Quinn's defense.

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

It was initially surprising when the Tennessee Titans selected Carnell Tate at fourth overall, but the early impression has made any discussions of him being a "reach" pick go away. Tate thrived at OTAs and minicamp, catching three touchdowns from franchise quarterback Cam Ward at the first open practice of the offseason. The Titans believe they have their quarterback-receiver duo of the future.

6. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Listing No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza as the sixth-best prospect isn't intended as a slight. Quarterbacks always get bumped up the actual draft board and the Las Vegas Raiders made a wise decision to take him with the top selection. Mendoza could begin the season behind Kirk Cousins as the Raiders weigh the possibility of bringing him along slowly.

7. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

Arvell Reese graded out more favorably when it was believed he'd be making the positional switch to full-time edge rusher. Instead, the New York Giants drafted him at No. 5, and with so many pass rushers already on their roster, they decided to keep him at off-ball linebacker. Hopefully the Giants get creative with Reese's usage, because he's flexible enough to impact the game defensively through a variety of manners.

8. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mansoor Delane was the top-ranked cornerback prospect in NFL circles and it wasn't particularly close. After the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for him at No. 6 overall, the next cornerback wasn't drafted until the 27th pick. Delane is a supremely athletic and patient cover-man who should help the Chiefs replace Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie for a fraction of the cost.

9. Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

Vega Ioane was our top-ranked interior prospect and nothing that's transpired since the draft changed that. In fact, we're infatuated with the landing spot in Baltimore, as he's a people-mover who will generate rushing lanes for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. In Ioane, the Ravens are getting a perfect fit who embodies their culture and approach.

10. Reuben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teams will regret letting Rueben Bain Jr. fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15 overall because they overanalyzed his arm-length deficiencies. Bain is a relentless rusher with a fiery hot motor and technical hand usage. Todd Bowles is the perfect head coach to unlock his full capabilities.

11. Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns traded down, acquired more picks, and still landed their left tackle of the future in Spencer Fano. The rebuilding Browns will swiftly turn attention to the 2027 NFL Draft with realistic hopes of finally getting a franchise quarterback. Until then, it's comforting to know Fano should fill the ever-important blindside spot.

12. Francis Mauigoa, OL, New York Giants

There were pre-draft questions regarding whether or not Francis Mauigoa would play tackle or guard in the NFL. Now that he's landed with the Giants, it's known that he's penciled in at right guard in their starting lineup, with veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. Mauigoa possesses the core strength and broad build to make a seamless transition as an interior blocker.

13. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are rolling the dice on Jordyn Tyson's health after selecting the oft-injured wideout at No. 8 overall. A late pre-draft workout for NFL evaluators helped ease concerns. When available, Tyson possesses every trait required to develop into a dominant receiver at the next level. If he pans out, he'll complement Chris Olave while giving ascending quarterback Tyler Shough another option.

14. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

The 2026 NFL Draft featured a loaded tight end class, but there was no debate over who the top-ranked prospect at the position was. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete as a pass catcher, but is also flexible enough to be very impactful as an in-line blocker. The New York Jets got a do-it-all weapon at No. 16 overall, and new offensive coordinator Frank Reich will utilize him appropriately.

15. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Blake Miller was another easy pre-draft evaluation after making 54 career starts at Clemson. The Detroit Lions badly needed an offensive tackle after agreeing to part ways with Taylor Decker. With Penei Sewell making the switch to left tackle, Miller will be plug-and-play on the right side. Scouts had an elite grade on his character, and he's a perfect culture fit for Dan Campbell and the Lions.

16. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles hoodwinked the Pittsburgh Steelers by trading up at the last minute to snag Makai Lemon from their grasp. After finally trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, making the aggressive move for Lemon should net maximum returns. The former USC standout is a savvy route runner with separation quickness and catch-point toughness.

17. Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

Former Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was a pre-draft climber after turning heads as a first-year starter in 2025. Freeling is an elite athlete at the position. With the Carolina Panthers also having Ikem Ekwonu, Rasheed Walker, and Taylor Moton at the position, we love that they could afford to bring the inexperienced tackle along slowly.

18. Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears got really good value with Dillon Thieneman at No. 25 overall. He entered the draft as a three-year starter with a speedy and athletic profile. The Bears parted ways with Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard at safety this offseason, so Thieneman will play right away. He has alignment versatility throughout a 6-foot and 201-pound frame that also produced a 4.35 40 and 41-inch vertical at the NFL Combine.

19. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are still navigating life at defensive end after trading Micah Parsons. No one player can replace Parsons, but first-round edge Malachi Lawrence will help them do so by committee. Lawrence established himself as a top-32 selection during the pre-draft process by running a 4.52 and leaping a 40-inch vertical in Indianapolis. His speed, athleticism, and motor will make an immediate impact.

20. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion is a supremely athletic wideout with rare burst and separation skills. While the Browns still sort through their quarterback position, he'll be a friendly target in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Concepcion also offers elite upside on special teams, but his elusiveness and one-snap approach as a route runner projects favorably in any offense.

21. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams pulled the stunner of the NFL Draft by taking former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. With Matthew Stafford signing another extension afterwards, it's unclear when Simpson actually replaces him (two years from now?). The Rams have since traded future picks for Myles Garrett, so it would be helpful if Stafford's successor is already on the roster.

22. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Tennessee Titans

Keldric Faulk went later than expected at No. 31, but the fit with Titans head coach Robert Saleh is a good one. Saleh previously developed Arik Armstead into an effective defender, and Faulk carries similarities throughout his 6-foot-6, 276-pound, 34-inch-arm frame. He'll do the dirty work on the Titans' defensive line while guys like Jeffery Simmons, Jermaine Johnson II, and John Franklin-Myers rush the passer.

23. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

We were banging the table for Chris Johnson to be considered more a consensus first-round pick, so we were pleased when the Miami Dolphins selected him at No. 27 overall. Johnson is a good-sized cornerback prospect (6-,0, 193) with an athletic profile. He's also versatile enough to specialize in both man and zone coverage approaches. He'll be a good one for the rebuilding Dolphins.

24. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Akheem Mesidor was an older prospect as a sixth-year senior, but that didn't bother the Los Angeles Chargers, who are trying to compete for a Super Bowl. Mesidor was a late breakout for the Miami Hurricanes last season, registering 12.5 sacks and 17.5 TFLs. He'll contribute right away.

25. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Omar Cooper Jr. developed into the most reliable wideout for the National Championship winning Indiana Hoosiers this past season, posting team-highs in receptions (69) and yards (937) to go along with 13 touchdowns. After making two first-round picks, the Jets traded back into the first round to get Cooper at No. 30 overall. That'll pay dividends as he fills out an underrated crop of receivers behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.

26. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks let Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency and replaced him by drafting Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick. Price is joining a backfield that may also be missing Zach Charbonnet to begin the season after he tore his ACL during the playoffs. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury should get immediate results out of his rookie running back as a coach who was known as Kyle Shanahan's run-game savant in San Francisco.

27. Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Iheanachor was one of the better pre-draft stories as he didn't begin playing football until going the JUCO route in college. Iheanachor has made breathtaking strides since then, transferring to Arizona State and playing like a first-round pick. He's still raw, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a worthy risk while navigating the uncertainty of Broderick Jones' injury.

28. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Jacob Rodriguez is the first second-round pick to make this list. The Heisman Trophy candidate deserved more top-32 consideration after registering 128 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions last season. The rebuilding Dolphins are stacking talent for the future, and Rodriguez projects as a keynote building block.

29. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Browns doubled down at receiver after selecting Concepcion by taking Denzel Boston in the second round. Possessing a different skill set than Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy, Boston projects as a throwback big-bodied boundary wideout. His sizable catch radius will make him a difficult assignment at the next level.

30. Colton Hood, CB, New York Giants

The third Giants selection to make this list, cornerback Colton Hood is a high-risk, high-reward prospect. The one-year college starter is still developing his instincts and feel in coverage, but he's naturally gifted with supreme athletic tools. The Giants should be patient with Hood's development. Protect his confidence while preparing him as a future starter.

31. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Miami Dolphins

Kadyn Proctor ranks No. 31 despite being the 12th overall selection. Yes, two Dolphins picks made this list before their actual first selection did. The Dolphins are starting Proctor out at guard with plans to eventually move him to tackle in the future (probably to replace Austin Jackson in 2027). The plan is concerning for a prospect that already carried some pre-draft risk.

32. Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Peter Woods never quite met complete expectations at Clemson, recording just five sacks combined across his previous two seasons. Placing him on a defensive line with Chris Jones could help the brilliant Steve Spagnuolo fully unlock his capabilities. Woods will make the Chiefs stouter and beefier on the d-line.

33. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard grades out 14 picks better (No. 47) than his actual draft positioning. The Pittsburgh Steelers have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver, but Bernard offers them such a different skill set. He'll thrive as a savvy route runner underneath the coverage, where Aaron Rodgers will quickly appreciate his reliability.

34. Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

One of the minor first-round surprises was the Minnesota Vikings' decision to take Caleb Banks with the 18th selection. Banks is occasionally dominant on tape, but recurring injuries and inconsistent play made him a prospect with a wide range of positive and negative outcomes. Perhaps landing with the brilliant Brian Flores will ensure he meets his potential.

35. Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots aren't asking first-round pick Caleb Lomu to play right away. He'll be their swing tackle as a rookie while preparing to replace aging right tackle Morgan Moses next season. That plan should work out nicely for Lomu, who is still developing his profile after displaying some rawness on tape.

36. Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

Kayden McDonald is an elite run stopper who registered nine TFLs for Ohio State last campaign. We can't envision a better fit than placing him in the middle of a DeMeco Ryans-coached defensive line that has Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the edges. McDonald will be a selfless contributor to an elite defense.

37. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans

It's fair to question the value of trading up for a first-round interior lineman, but it's easy to understand why the Houston Texans fell smitten with Keylan Rutledge throughout the pre-draft process. His nasty, rugged approach is an ideal fit for an offense that now boasts David Montgomery at running back. Rutledge and the Texans are an excellent pairing.

38. Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders

Treydan Stukes was a sixth-year senior who went from traditional safety to specialized nickel. His communication skills and football IQ really helped him thrive in a trendy big nickel role. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have an inside secondary defender they could rely on last season. Stukes was rumored to be climbing into the top-40 range and that's precisely what happened at No. 38 overall.

39. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas is an undersized, but highly athletic and energetic pass rusher. The Kansas City Chiefs are going to place him in that rotational rushing role once they get the opposition in third-and-obvious passing situations. Thomas possesses the traits needed to take advantage of being placed in advantageous spots.

40. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals needed to invest in the offensive line after drafting Love, so they took Chase Bisontis at 34th overall. The initial expectation is that he'll start at right guard as a rookie. Bisontis is a tough blocker who boasts strength and athleticism throughout his frame.

41. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, New York Jets

It will be interesting to see what role D'Angelo Ponds plays for the New York Jets this campaign. They drafted him despite trading for Jarvis Brownlee last season. Both are better suited to play the nickel role. Ponds is a highly instinctual secondary defender with confidence and tenacity. His energy is infectious.

42. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cashius Howell is another undersized pass rusher with a motor and resume of sack production. The Cincinnati Bengals remade their defensive line this offseason by acquiring Dexter Lawrence in a trade. Howell's ability to bend and turn the corner should fit in nicely.

43. Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

Brandon Cisse is a one-year starter and it's occasionally obvious on tape. Coverage instincts and football IQ are a work in progress. Cisse's explosive athleticism is worth taking a chance on, and that's why the Green Bay Packers drafted him with the 52nd selection. The former South Carolina defender leaped a 41-inch vertical at the NFL Combine, showcasing rare explosiveness.

44. Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Jake Golday was a former defensive end at Central Arkansas who transferred to Cincinnati and developed into a 100-tackle linebacker. The Minnesota Vikings are getting an off-ball linebacker with immense upside. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the ideal coach to develop his traits.

45. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Cleveland Browns

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a physical tone-setting safety who can thrive in a variety of roles. McNeil-Warren was one of the biggest draft-weekend steals, with the Cleveland Browns getting him at No. 58 overall. The Browns should let him play downhill and make an impact at the line of scrimmage.

46. CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen was once considered a potential first-round pick, but a pre-draft injury complicated his process. Allen is a tough defender with the football IQ required to call an NFL defense. His athleticism is rather average, but physicality, size, strength, and length are all present.

47. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Gabe Jacas was a situational pass rusher with tremendous burst and power off the line. He compiled 11 sacks this past season at Illinois. Once officially signed to his rookie contract, the New England Patriots will be getting an edge defender who can eventually replace Harold Landry III and/or Dre'Mont Jones.

48. Zion Young, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Zion Young is a battle-tested defensive end with the frame and physical mentality required to immediately be impactful in the trenches. He'll be an early-down asset for the Baltimore Ravens. Young defends the line of scrimmage with the fiery approach that fits the Ravens' culture to a tee.

49. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

It was a little surprising when the San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling with the opening selection of the second round, though he was consistently receiving top-40 buzz leading up. Stribling is a physical wideout who will be willing to block for Christian McCaffey. As a receiver, he's a long-strider with vertical ability.

50. Christen Miller, DT, New Orleans Saints

Christen Miller is a pro-ready defensive tackle with NFL size and strength. He routinely made plays in the backfield for the Georgia Bulldogs, compiling 11.5 tackles for loss in three seasons. Miller is a point-of-attack defender who can defeat single blocks with ease.