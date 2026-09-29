10 NFL Rookies Who Turned Heads and Totally Stole the Spotlight in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season offered us our latest opportunity to assess the rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft. With each passing contest, new rookies are emerging as impact players. Week 3 was no different.

From instant starters to rotational rookies, every snap presents an opportunity to make a game-changing impact. Several rookies made notable impressions throughout the Week 3 schedule.

We've identified 10 rookies who dominated in Week 3. Tracking weekly rookie progress is a fun exercise. The following rookies were the Week 3 standouts.

10 Rookies Who Dominated in Week of the 2026 NFL Season

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq had a huge opportunity with sophomore Mason Taylor sidelined with injury. He took full advantage of having less competition for reps. Sadiq was dominant as a receiver, registering seven receptions on eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. His athleticism was on full display.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals nearly upset the San Francisco 49ers in a high-scoring game, losing 36-30. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love was versatile and productive. He produced 109 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown as a pass catcher. Love rushed for 90 yards on the ground, averaging 4.3 per carry. He saw 26 touches compared to Tyler Allgeier's six. He's officially taken over as the RB1.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles was everywhere in the team's upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. On one particularly impressive rep, he matched Jadarian Price stride-for-stride on a wheel route and registered a pass breakup. Styles also intercepted a tipped ball, and forced a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered by a teammate. He looked like a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor earned his first career start in Sunday's victory over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Next Gen Stats credited him with allowing just three pressures via 36 pass-blocking reps, giving him a Steelers-best 8.3% rate. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers averaged 3.19 seconds to throw, his highest as a Steeler. It's not a coincidence. Iheanachor looked like a dancing bear out there.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans suffered a gut-punching loss due to a terrible Cam Ward red-zone interception with 20 seconds remaining. While that glaring error will dominate conversations, Ward finally started showing some chemistry with rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. The fourth overall pick had six catches for 58 yards. He was also wide-open in the end zone on two occasions. There's more coming for Tate.

Genesis Smith, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Genesis Smith made a statement in Sunday's hard-fought defeat to the Buffalo Bills. The fourth-round defensive back picked off reigning MVP Josh Allen not once, but twice. One of Smith's interceptions saw him break on a dig route before the Bills' receiver did. The 131st pick played with confidence. In addition to his two takeaways, he was credited with allowing just one reception as the primary defender in coverage.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

During the preseason, Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed for 168 yards on just 23 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. That efficiency carried over to the regular season. On Sunday, Washington rushed for 54 yards and a 36-yard TD on five carries as the Raiders improved to a stunning 3-0. The former Arkansas standout is now averaging 6.8 yards per carry this season.

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions right tackle Blake Miller returned to the lineup after missing Week 2 with injury. Quarterback Jared Goff was only sacked twice as the offense scored 31 points in a win over the Jets. Miller himself was credited with allowing just two pressures and zero sacks in protection. He was also an asset as a run blocker on an afternoon where Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 164 yards and three touchdowns.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses announced himself in Week 2 by recording two interceptions. He did it again, intercepting New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough in a critical spot during the fourth quarter. Masses is now tied for the league lead with Jevon Holland in interceptions with three. What a revelation he's been for a Raiders team writing the best story through Week 3.

Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens interior offensive lineman Vega Ioane has been as advertised. He's looked like a potential future All-Pro at right guard. When starting center Jovaughn Gwyn suffered an injury, Ioane filled in for eight plays at center. The result was a 34-31 Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys in which Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns.