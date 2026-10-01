10 NFL Rookies Already Making Their Draft-Day Value Impossible to Ignore

Three weeks of the NFL season has provided us with opportunities to evaluate rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class. As the sample size gets larger, the takeaways will become increasingly obvious. Some early opinions are already forming.

Various late-round rookies have already looked like draft-weekend steals. The 2026 NFL Draft lacked high-end talent. All scouts agreed the strength of the class was its depth in the latter rounds.

That's proven accurate heading into Week 4. We've identified 10 sleeper rookies who already look like high-value selections. The following rookies selected in Round 4-onward are thriving.

The 10 Biggest 2026 NFL Draft Late-Round Steals... So Far

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive lineman Gracen Halton is already playing an underrated role. He's converted 92 snaps into nine tackles, four run stops, three quarterback pressures, and a pass breakup. Halton is disengaging around the line of scrimmage and showcasing terrific hustle and effort. He's going to be a really good player.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keionte Scott has been the same versatile playmaker at nickel corner for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he was for the Miami Hurricanes. The 116th overall selection has a PFF run defense grade of 83.5, and a coverage score of 73.3. Scott has already registered 11 tackles and a sack, and he's allowing just 7.0 yards per reception in coverage.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has taken advantage of every carry as the change-of-pace choice behind Ashton Jeanty. The former Arkansas standout has rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown via 15 carries. Washington's 6.8 yards per carry average ranks No. 1 in the NFL among all backs with a minimum of 15 attempts.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad has been better than advertised. The 124th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he's allowed just eight receptions on 16 targets so far. That's good for a 50% target-to-catch conversion rate. Muhammad has more interceptions (1) than touchdowns allowed (0), and he's allowing a passer rating of just 46.9 when targeted. As a blitzer, he also has three pressures and a sack.

Genesis Smith, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Genesis Smith announced himself by picking off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice in Week 3. Intercepting the reigning MVP on multiple occasions is one way to demand national attention. On Smith's first INT, he showed terrific confidence to jump a dig route. He's brimming with swagger right now.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans unfortunately just placed Fernando Carmona on IR, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games. The rookie blocker won the starting right guard job out of training camp and played impressively in his opening three starts. The Titans appear to have a long-term solution in Carmona, and that's notable for an offensive line that's been looking to field a more complete unit.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III leads the league in rushing. Rookie backup Emmett Johnson has been so effective in limited action. He's produced 120 all-purpose yards via 20 touches. Johnson has converted five first downs while being equally impactful as a runner and pass catcher. Of his 56 rushing yards, 49 were generated after contact.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses has been a total revelation. Named a starter in Week 2 due to an injury to Darien Porter, he capitalized on the opportunity by nabbing two interceptions. That earned Masses additional playing time in Week 3. The former Cal standout responded by recording his league-leading third interception. He's playing with a my-ball attitude.

Josh Cameron, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Reps are tough to come by in this loaded Jacksonville Jaguars receiving room, but rookie Josh Cameron has maximized his opportunities. He's been efficient, converting four targets to two touchdowns. The former Baylor standout was arguably the best receiver in attendance at the 2026 Senior Bowl. Cameron should be a multi-year contributor in Jacksonville.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons

All 32 NFL teams overthought Harold Perkins Jr., who once looked like a future first-round pick at LSU. The Atlanta Falcons ended his draft-weekend fall at No. 215 overall and the decision is paying immediate dividends. Perkins has played 93 snaps in Atlanta. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is utilizing his athleticism in coverage, where he's allowed just 35 receiving yards and 5.8 yards per catch on 75 coverage snaps.