Three NFL Rookies Whose Stock is Already Skyrocketing Heading Into Week 3

Week 3 in the 2026 NFL season calendar has some appetizing matchups scheduled. They'll place rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class in some spotlight opportunities. Several first-round rookies have made instant impacts.

We're highlighting three top-32 selections in particular. One is attempting to alter his defense's fortunes. An offensive lineman becomes even more important after losing a promising QB to a season-ending injury. The other is making immediate pass-rushing impacts.

The following three highly-drafted rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft are worth monitoring closely in Week 3.

2026 NFL Draft: Three Rookies With Spotlight Opportunities in Week 3 of NFL Season

Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys, S

The Dallas Cowboys played a truly terrible defensive game against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants in Week 1. Initially, the Christian Parker defense didn't look different enough from the Matt Eberflus iteration. Luckily, corrections were made versus the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Safety Caleb Downs was excellent against the Commanders. The former Ohio State standout registered nine tackles, a pass breakup, and forced a fumble for a second consecutive game. Sunday's late-afternoon window showdown Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Baltimore Ravens will place Downs in the spotlight.

Francis Mauigoa, RG, New York Giants

The Giants are still reeling from Dart's season-ending injury. They'll move forward with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. Until Winston proves capable of being an effective gunslinger in 2026, the offense will run through Cam Skattebo and a ground-and-pound approach.

The form of rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa becomes even more notable. The 10th overall selection has allowed just two pressures and zero sacks through two appearances. Mauigoa has also generated some rushing lanes, and that'll be more important without Dart. The winless Tennessee Titans are a litmus test in Week 3.

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

The New York Jets were hoping for an immediate payoff when they made David Bailey the No. 2 overall selection. That has been the case. Through two contests, no rookie pass rusher has registered more pressures (8) or sacks (2) than Bailey.

The Jets are 1-1 and perhaps they'd be 2-0 with better special teams (or clock management) in their overtime defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Bailey has made an instant impact on a defense that's made night-and-day improvements compared to the 2025 disaster, spearheaded by Bailey and the revamped defensive line. The Jets have the Detroit Lions in Week 3.