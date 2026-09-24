Five NFL Rookie WRs Making an Immediate Impact Entering Week 3

The 2026 NFL Draft produced more wide receivers than any other position. A position-high 36 wide receivers were selected throughout draft weekend. It's no surprise that rookie wideouts have made instant impacts entering Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

It's worth noting injuries have robbed the position class from a bigger early impression. Omar Cooper Jr., Ja'Kobi Lane, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Chris Brazzell II are among the top-100 picks dealing with varying degrees of serious injuries (Cooper, Stribling and Lane are on IR, Brazzell is out for the season).

Nonetheless, a handful of rookie receivers quickly stood out. We've identified five in particular whose impacts have been felt entering Week 3.

NFL Rookie Class: Five WRs Making Fast Impacts Entering Week 3

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston has easily been the best rookie wide receiver through two weeks. The Cleveland Browns' 39th overall selection has caught a touchdown in each game. Boston has produced 154 receiving yards while averaging 22.0 yards per reception. The big-bodied throwback boundary receiver is making contested catches on the outside. His yards per route run improved from 1.97 in Week 1 to 2.88 in Week 2, proving HC Todd Monken is already putting more on his shoulders.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie wideout Caleb Douglas had the most impressive Week 1 performance, producing five receptions on six targets for 94 yards (18.8 Y/REC). He was limited during the Dolphins' blowout Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with two catches for 19 yards. The rebuilding offense will have difficult days like that one, but they'll also be playing from behind most of the time. Douglas could be productive versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

With Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs occupying space outside, rookie Washington Commanders receiver Antonio Williams has already made the slot position his own. The former Clemson standout immediately had room to operate in Week 1. He scored the game-tying touchdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles, catching all four of his targets for 64 yards. The Jayden Daniels injury threw the entire offense a curveball in Week 2, but Williams could become Marcus Mariota's safety net in the coming weeks.

Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bigger plays are coming for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wideout Ted Hurst. The 84th selection hasn't been efficient, catching 50 percent of his targets (5-of-10) for 63 yards. Hurst's average depth of target in Week 2 (on seven targets) was an explosive 23.1. Eventually, Baker Mayfield is going to connect with him on a big-time play. He's also moved around, with 40 snaps outside, and an additional 20 via the slot.

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie wideout Malachi Fields has registered 25+ receiving yards in each appearance, but the tape indicates the offense left bigger plays on the field for him. In theory, Jaxson Dart's devastating injury won't make life easier for the first-year receiver. Alternatively, Jameis Winston is an unpredictable gunslinger, and it's easy to envision him throwing up some 50-50 balls to Fields. The ex Notre Dame standout's average depth of target sits at 17.4 through two weeks.