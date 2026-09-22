10 NFL Rookies Who Absolutely Stole the Spotlight in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season welcomed some wacky results. There were unexpected upsets and much closer games than anticipated in lopsided matchups. It represented a fresh opportunity for rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class to make an impact.

From rookie starters to subpackage players, every snap presents an opportunity to leave a positive impression. Various rookies made game-changing plays in Week 2.

We've identified 10 rookies who played outstandingly in Week 2. It's fun to track a rookie's weekly progress. The following are the latest standouts.

10 Rookies Who Thrived in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outlasting them in a weather-delay game 23-19. Trailing 16-9 in the third quarter, Deshaun Watson hit rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston for an explosive 55-yard touchdown that tied the contest. Boston became the fifth rookie wideout since 2003 with 50+ receiving yards and a receiving TD in each of their first two career games. He's totally hit the ground running.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are a miserable 0-2, but rookie EDGE Akheem Mesidor was a standout performer against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. The 22nd overall selection was credited with producing four pressures and two sacks. On his first career sack, Mesidor hit right tackle DJ Glaze with a bull rush and disengaged just as Kirk Cousins tried stepping up in the pocket. He was very disruptive.

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham made a game-changing play with his team leading the Washington Commanders 20-13 in the third quarter. Barham sniffed out a swing pass to wide receiver Dyami Brown and began triggering downhill before the pass was even completed. He met him with force and violence at the catch point, forcing a fumble that was recovered in the red zone. The former Michigan standout was also credited with eight tackles, and only allowed nine receiving yards in coverage.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton was quite productive in a hard-fought victory over the New York Jets. The fourth-round selection generated four pressures on just 18 pass-rushing snaps, finishing with a sack, four tackles and three stops. Dennis-Sutton is off to a very impactful start.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses was among our favorite Day-3 prospects in the NFL Draft. After playing just 10 snaps in Week 1, he maximized a much larger opportunity versus the Chargers in Week 2. Masses recorded two interceptions, showing extreme confidence in coverage. He benefited from a David Njoku bobble on his first pick, but his second was an outstanding play in a 50-50 contested situation. The Raiders got a good one.

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

The Houston Texans' makeshift offensive line really struggled with Cincinnati Bengals rookie EDGE Cashius Howell. The former Texas A&M standout was credited with producing six pressures in a dominant Week 2 win over a supposed Super Bowl contender. The Bengals became only the third team to have five pass rushers with 5+ pressures in the same game since 2022, per Sumer Sports. Howell played a role.

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins, winning 35-13. The defense held De'Von Achane to 74 rushing yards and under 3.8 yards per attempt. Rookie interior d-lineman Gracen Halton was part of the stout effort. Halton had five tackles, three QB pressures, and three run stops. He was even better than the box score indicated, routinely disengaging to make plays around the backfield.

Austin Barber & Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston wasn't the Browns' only impressive rookie in the upset win over the Buccaneers. The rebuilding Browns are starting a pair of rookie offensive tackles in Spencer Fano and Austin Barber. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was only sacked twice. Fano and Barber combined to allow zero pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. That was versus a good defensive front coached by Todd Bowles. There's light at the end of the tunnel in Cleveland.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made absolute light work of the Atlanta Falcons, beating them 34-3. Fifth-round safety Zakee Wheatley couldn't possibly have made a bigger impact on his first career snap. The Penn State product forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Nick Scott. Wheatley was excellent in the dominant win, earning an overall defensive grade of 93.7 from Pro Football Focus.