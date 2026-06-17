Two Months Later, These First-Round NFL Draft Picks Stand Out From the Pack

We're nearly two full months removed from the 2026 NFL Draft. Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps have been conducted around the league in recent weeks. It's led to some fast impressions for this rookie class throughout a period of reflection.

It's allowed us to assess all 32 selections made throughout the opening round. Some first-round picks have made swift impacts at OTAs and minicamp. Others have struggled to navigate initial challenges.

We've identified our five favorite first-round selections from the 2026 NFL Draft. OTAs and minicamps have been telling, though the full picture obviously isn't complete. These opening-32 picks will head into training with some momentum.

2026 NFL Draft: Best First-Round Picks (Two Months Later)

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 4)

The initial reaction to the Tennessee Titans selecting Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall delivered the first surprise of draft night. It's aged incredibly well since then. Tate had been dominant at Titans OTAs, catching three touchdowns from quarterback Cam Ward at the first open practice to the media.

The Titans drafted Tate to support Ward's growth at quarterback. The former Ohio State receiver has been as advertised at offseason practices, showcasing strong hands and dynamic route-running ability. Tate will be Tennessee's No. 1 receiver as a rookie.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys (No. 11)

Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was the No. 2 overall ranked prospect on our pre-draft big board. Positional value was among the debates that complicated his actual stock with the NFL teams. Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowboys were thrilled to trade up one spot and snag Downs with the 11th selection.

Downs should immediately transform a Cowboys secondary that allowed a league-worst 251.5 passing yards per game last season. Downs is a high-football IQ safety with excellent leadership and communication abilities. He'll instantly make them better.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 15)

Rueben Bain Jr. was a top-10 prospect in the NFL Draft, but historically short arms threatened to have fall outside the top 10. That's precisely what happened. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't mind, as they believe they stole an elite prospect with the 15th overall selection.

Bain is a relentless pass rusher with an impressive arsenal of moves and a motor that never quits revving. Sources familiar with the Buccaneers have confirmed the coaching staff is already pleased with his effort. Bain fits Todd Bowles' defense so nicely, especially on a defensive line that has Vita Vea and Yaya Diaby, who match his approach and energy.

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions (No. 17)

The Detroit Lions' offense didn't feel like themselves last season. They nearly finished outside the top 15 rushing compared to placing sixth the year prior. Drafting offensive tackle Blake Miller with the 17th selection should help Dan Campbell's squad recapture their ruggedness.

It's been an offseason of change for the Lions offense. Drew Petzing is the new offensive coordinator and the Lions also shipped off David Montgomery to Houston, asking more of superstar Jahmyr Gibbs. Miller is a hard-nosed blocker who should immediately thrive on this offensive line.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 32)

The Seattle Seahawks drafted running back Jadarian Price at No. 32 overall to help replace Kenneth Walker III. John Schneider let his Super Bowl 60 MVP walk in free agency, with Walker joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a lucrative contract. Price is being trusted to fill some big shoes.

The Seahawks also have George Holani and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield, with the latter still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is a run-game savant who learned from Kyle Shanahan. The Seahawks have options if Price needs to be eased in slowly, but he's looked capable of carrying a workload at offseason workouts.