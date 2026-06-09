Once-Questioned 2024 NFL Draft Prospects Proving Doubters Wrong at OTAs

The upcoming 2026 NFL season will represent the third campaign for evaluating prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft. The lightbulb is supposed to flicker as a rookie before fully coming on as a sophomore. A player's third professional campaign should remove all doubt from their evaluation.

There are some notable or underrated prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft currently impressing at OTAs. New coaching staffs, new opportunities, and changing roles could lead to breakout seasons. We've been following all progress closely.

Analyzing OTAs around the league, the following three players from the 2024 NFL Draft might be heading for breakout campaigns.

2024 NFL Draft: Players Looking Ready for Breakout Seasons at OTAs

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. entered the NFL with unfair expectations, partially due to his famous last name, and partially due to the reputation he carved out for himself at Ohio State. Fast forward a couple of seasons into his NFL career and it hasn't exactly followed the pre-draft script. Harrison has yet to have a 1,000-yard season, and his 2025 campaign was limited by injury.

The Cardinals are totally rebuilding under new head coach Mike LaFleur. Coach LaFleur helped coordinate a successful Los Angeles Rams offense last season. Harrison could play the Davante Adams role in the red-zone from last season, according to local reporter Bo Brack. It's worth noting former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray struggled to throw across the middle, and Adams scored a league-high 14 touchdowns last season.

George Holani, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks let Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. John Schneider was never going to pay the $14.3 million annual price tag he got from the Kansas City Chiefs. Schneider responded by drafting Jadarian Price in the first round, but don't forget about third-year back George Holani.

Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a season-ending torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. That leaves Price and Holani as Seattle's clear-cut backs to start the season. Holani is being underrated, and he's getting first-team reps at OTAs, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. The former undrafted free agent flashed against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game while replacing Charbonnet. New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury was a run-game magician under Kyle Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are without No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice at OTAs due to yet another off-field legal situation. That's created some opportunity for other wideouts on the roster. For a Chiefs team trying to recapture postseason contention in 2026, third-year receiver Xavier Worthy has been among the offseason standouts.

Worthy has made various eye-opening plays at practice, per local beat reporter Nick Jacobs. Worthy has been more gadget-weapon than every-down receiver for the Chiefs through two seasons, and his sophomore campaign was a disappointment. Perhaps a breakout is coming.