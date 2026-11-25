The 2027 NFL Draft class appears primed to feature a significantly better group of defensive tackle prospects than the 2026 iteration did. Three defensive tackles were selected in our latest first-round mock draft. We currently possess top-50 grades on five of them.

This class may produce two top-10 selections at defensive tackle. Garnering pass-rushing production from the interior is a premium need. That's precisely why the Chicago Bears traded two first-round picks for Jeffery Simmons at the trade deadline.

The 2026 NFL Draft produced two first-round defensive tackles, Caleb Banks and Peter Woods. Neither have been particularly productive yet as rookies. This class carries the potential to produce significantly better results. Let's analyze our current top-five rankings.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: 5 Defensive Tackles

5. A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon (6-3, 325)

We possessed a top-64 grade on Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington during the 2026 predraft process before he announced his intention to return to Eugene for another season. The 325-pound interior defender possesses the frame of a nose tackle, but has the quickness and explosiveness of a much smaller defender. This season, Washington has already matched last campaign's 33 tackles, and has continued to make a handful of plays behind the line of scrimmage.

4. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma (6-3, 315)

We ranked Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone very highly on our preseason board after he registered 42 tackles, 26 pressures, and 8.5 TFLs last season. He's been significantly more inconsistent this season, having fallen down to a second-round grade. Stone still possesses sky-high potential, but better production and more flashes are required before he reaches his ceiling.

3. A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech (6-3, 300)

A.J. Holmes Jr. is a fifth-year senior who transferred from Houston to Texas Tech last season. Looking more comfortable in 2026, he's taken an eye-popping step forward this year. Holmes has already recorded 10.0 sacks and has been unstoppable as an interior pass rusher. He's a 300-pound force, and is trending towards being a first-round selection.

2. Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss (6-2, 309)

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles has dominant 3-tech potential. He possesses the skill set and capabilities to develop into a Leonard Williams-like player at the next level. He's extremely versatile and effective both against the pass and run, using a variety of moves and power to defeat offensive lineman. Echoles is a borderline top-10 overall prospect in this class.

1. Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee (6-2, 305)

University of Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has arguably been this class' biggest revelation. He garnered zero preseason interest as a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Penn State. Gilliam has been dominant this season due to quickness and explosiveness to penetrate the interior. The Montgomery Village, Maryland native has already produced seven sacks in 2026.