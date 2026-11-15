2027 NFL Draft: The Biggest Surprise Riser Emerging at Every Position

We continue to evaluate prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. Roughly at the midseason point, we're at an excellent stage to discuss changes across the landscape. There have been big-time risers at every position group.

Today, we're revealing our biggest riser at every position. From quarterbacks to safeties, new names have emerged as potential first-round selections. Preseason expectations have been impacted.

The following risers are worth paying close attention to as the 2027 NFL Draft process continues unfolding.

2027 NFL Draft: Biggest Midseason Riser at Every Position Group

QB: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker entered the season as a promising transfer from North Texas. Scouts were excited to assess him this season, but he's totally surpassed expectations. With quarterbacks like Arch Manning and Dante Moore disappointing, Mestemakher has flourished into this class' QB1. His path and release are unconventional, but he's an athletic thrower with a big arm who isn't afraid to test tight windows.

RB: Wayshawn Parker, Utah

Florida's Jadan Baugh was our RB1 during the preseason and that's still the case today. We knew backs like Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss) and LJ Martin (BYU) were extremely talented. The biggest riser for us has been Utah's Wayshawn Parker. He had a nice debut season for the Utes last year after transferring from Washington State, but he's arguably been even better this season. Parker is contending for RB2.

WR: Jackson Harris, LSU

This wide receiver class has largely lived up to the hype. Prospects like Jeremiah Smith, Charlie Becker, KJ Duff, and Nick Marsh have met expectations. LSU's Jackson Harris began his career at Stanford, and then transferred to Hawaii last season, where he emerged as a big-time talent. Another transfer, this time to the SEC, would define his stock as a prospect. Harris has taken full advantage. He's a boundary athlete (6-2, 205) with 800 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Trey'Dez Green (LSU) and Jamari Johnson (Oregon) were the preseason darlings at tight end. The biggest riser at this position has been Luke Reynolds, who followed James Franklin from Penn State to Virginia Tech. A dual-threat pass catcher and blocker, Reynolds has 56 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns this year.

OT: Zereoue Williams, Utah

Zereoue Williams was a big-time basketball player at Mountain Pointe before accepting an offer to join the football team as a senior. With COVID-19 limiting him to five games, the offers still began rolling in. Williams chose Utah and spent several seasons as a backup. With Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu departing the program as first-round picks, he flawlessly stepped into the lineup this season and has been so excellent that being the first OT drafted isn't totally unrealistic.

IOL: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Many of the top-ranked interior prospects such as Greg Johnson (Minnesota) and Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame) have met expectations in 2026. Cincinnati's Evan Tengesdahl is our biggest riser. A multi-year starter, he's a physical guard who is trending towards being a top-100 selection.

EDGE: Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

Colin Simmons (Texas) and Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) are the clear-cut top prospects at EDGE. The battle for EDGE3 has been much more competitive than expected. Right now, Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore possesses the inside track on claiming that spot. Traore is playing with terrific quickness both as a pass rusher and run stopper.

DT: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

Xavier Gilliam was hardly on preseason watchlists because he's a redshirt sophomore. His transfer from Penn State to Tennessee has made him totally undeniable though, as he's enjoyed one of the bigger breakout seasons across this year's college football landscape. Gilliam uses first-step quickness and explosiveness as a pass rusher, leading to six sacks from the interior this campaign.

LB: Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is the unquestioned top-ranked prospect at his position. But the biggest riser has been UCLA's Sammy Omosigho. After transferring to the Bruins from Oklahoma, he's already posted career-highs across the board this season, compiling 61 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and five forced turnovers. His knack for forcing turnovers has been uncanny. Omosigho is an outstanding athlete who is displaying sideline-to-sideline ability.

CB: Vicari Swain, South Carolina

Top cornerback prospects from the preseason like Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Ashton Hampton (Clemson), and Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia) remain in place. A fourth-year defender at South Carolina, Vicari Swain has taken strides in both man and zone coverage this season. Swain is a willing tackler who shows the athleticism required to stay within the hip pocket of his drawn assignment.

S: Kingston Lopa, Cal

Kingston Lopa was a borderline non-factor at Oregon. He entered the transfer portal searching for greener pastures and accepted a move to Cal. It's looking like the best decision for his career. Lopa has been a complete revelation, with 39 tackles and five interceptions already. The Golden Bears standout has rare length and size.