The 2027 NFL Draft class features several interior offensive line prospects who could end up being first-round picks. We've consistently projected two inside blockers in our latest first-round mock drafts. We currently possess top-50 grades on four interior linemen.

This class could realistically produce two top-20 selections at guard/center. The NFL has an offensive line problem on an annual basis. The league is always searching for plug-and-play offensive linemen.

The 2026 NFL Draft produced three first-round guards (though a fourth is playing guard with natural tackle Kadyn Proctor playing inside for the Miami Dolphins). Every single first-round guard is a rookie starter. This class possesses potential to outproduce them. Let's analyze our current top-five rankings.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: 5 Interior Blockers

5. Austin Siereveld, IOL, Ohio State (6-5, 237)

Ohio State's Austin Siereveld began this season at guard, but injuries shuffled him to right and left tackle earlier this season. Scouts have been impressed with how he's handled that challenge, completing a prospect profile with legitimate four-position versatility. Siereveld is experienced and rugged, and is trending towards being a Day Two selection.

4. Carter Smith, IOL, Indiana (6-5, 310)

Carter Smith has been a four-year starter at left tackle for the Indiana Hoosiers. Many scouts are projecting him to kick inside to guard due to certain physical and length-related deficiencies. As a blocker, Smith is a technician with impressive upper-body strength. He's a people-mover in the run game.

3. Anthonie Knapp, IOL, Notre Dame (6-4, 300)

Anthonie Knapp is thriving at left guard for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The big-bodied guard is an excellent mover in space, but raw strength is his calling card on tape. The Roswell, Georgia native has allowed a pressure rate under 1.0%, according to ESPN Analytics. Knapp is steady as a pass protector and run blocker.

2. Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa (6-4, 298)

Death, taxes, and Iowa offensive lineman. Those are the three guarantees in life. Kade Pieper has displayed guard-center flexibility and is a difference-maker at all three interior positions. Pieper blends athleticism with sheer strength as a blocker. He stands out as a plug-and-play starter in this class, with first-round ability.

1. Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota (6-6, 327)

Minnesota senior Greg Johnson is this class' most consistent interior offensive lineman. The Golden Gophers standout can be especially dominant as a run blocker with powerful leg drive. Johnson has started at both guard and center, and projects at whichever interior position his pro team needs him to play.