2027 NFL Mock Draft: Trade Deadline Flips First-Round Projections

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season concludes on Monday Night Football with a showdown between Super Bowl contenders, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. Both the Bears and Seahawks are fresh off big-time trade acquisitions, beating the deadline to acquire Jeffery Simmons and Quenton Nelson respectively. For those who are sellers at the deadline, the 2027 NFL Draft is beginning to come into focus.

We're approximately halfway through the campaign. Several losing organizations are beginning to play for draft positioning. The real-time order is undergoing fluid changes with each passing week.

With that, we present our latest first-round mock draft. With college football simultaneously heating up, we're officially shifting to weekly mock draft releases (every Monday). The 2027 NFL Draft process is fast approaching!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Trade Deadline Fallout Begins

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-7): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Is there a quarterback prospect worth drafting at No. 1 overall and replacing Justin Herbert with? Probably not. The Los Angeles Chargers can't run the Herbert-Mike McDaniel partnership back in 2027, though. Instead of replacing the QB, they select the best overall prospect in Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith and return next season with a new offensive play caller.

2. Tennessee Titans (1-7): Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

This Tennessee Titans defense badly needs a game-changing edge rusher to complete Robert Saleh's vision. Right now, they are starting average veterans in Jermaine Johnson II and Jacob Martin, though the latter is outperforming expectations with 6.5 sacks. Dylan Stewart is an athletic pass rusher who’s looked dominant since serving a one-game suspension.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-6): Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins aren't picking in the top spot, but they still land QB1. While others have floundered, Drew Mestemaker has flourished while establishing himself as the best quarterback prospect in this draft. Mestemaker is an aggressive quarterback with a big-time arm.

4. New York Jets (via IND, 2-6): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The New York Jets will probably draft a quarterback with one of their three first-round picks. Notre Dame's CJ Carr is currently QB2 in this class. Carr is an advanced pocket passer who relies on his football IQ to pick apart defenses.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-5): Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Philadelphia Eagles need to make various upgrades to the interior of their offensive line this offseason. Perhaps this is early for a guard, but Minnesota's Greg Johnson is a borderline top-10 overall prospect in this class. Johnson overwhelms opponents through sheer strength.

6. New York Jets (2-6): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood won't be around forever. Just look at how quickly Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles have left positive impacts. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole has been dynamic this season, and he could help transform this Jets defense.

7. Houston Texans (2-5): Jordan Seaton, LT, LSU

The Houston Texans continue to be inconsistent across the offensive line. The right tackle spot should be an offseason priority, with the aging Trent Brown currently serving as a placeholder solution. Jordan Seaton is an athletic pass protector, but is still improving his anchor and drive ability as a run blocker.

8. New Orleans Saints (2-5): Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The New Orleans Saints will enter this draft needing a Cameron Jordan replacement. Texas' Colin Simmons is far more dynamic and athletic than anything they have. He can pressure the quarterback from a variety of alignments.

9. Washington Commanders (1-4-1): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

This Washington Commanders team desperately needs more talent at wide receiver and cornerback. Choosing between those two positions here, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the best prospect available. Moore has shutdown potential with true ballhawking skills.

10. New York Jets (via DAL, 3-5): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Despite drafting David Bailey No. 2 overall, this Jets defensive line isn't generating consistent pressure this season. A pass-rushing presence on the interior would make a difference. Will Echoles has big-time upside as a 3-tech with the developmental capabilities of a Quinnen Williams-like player.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5): Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally looked like a Todd Bowles-coached unit on Sunday. Nonetheless, EDGE will be a big offseason need with Yaya Diaby on an expiring contract. The battle for EDGE3 behind Simmons and Stewart is ongoing. Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore is a worthy contender as a prospect who has impressed scouts this season.

12. Arizona Cardinals (3-5): Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning is an enigma in this class. There's a decent chance he returns to college and enters the transfer portal. If Manning does declare, the QB-needy Arizona Cardinals probably wouldn't resist temptation, especially with owner Michael Bidwell having a say.

13. Atlanta Falcons (3-5): Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Bill Callahan will have a say if the organization drafts an offensive tackle. He'll love Kentucky's Lance Heard, who fits his mold from a size and physicality perspective. This is all about getting a Jake Matthews replacement.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (4-4): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders will eventually hand the keys over to Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. When they do, they must upgrade the supporting cast, particularly at wide receiver where Tre Tucker is currently the only useful playmaker. Indiana's Charlie Becker has take-the-top-off speed, and this move would reunite him with Mendoza.

15. Baltimore Ravens (4-4): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Chido Awuzie on expiring contracts at cornerback. Clemson's Ashton Hampton would be an immediate starter in Jesse Minter's secondary. Hampton is a physical coverage defender who loves pressing receivers at the line of scrimmage.

16. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 4-4): Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Age and size deficiencies make Trinidad Chambliss a unique quarterback prospect, but Andrew Berry is a bold evaluator. Chambliss is a flat-out playmaker with dual-threat ability. The Cleveland Browns are exceeding expectations, but they still need a long-term Deshaun Watson replacement.

17. Seattle Seahawks (4-3): Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Yhonzae Pierre entered the season as the clear-cut favorite for EDGE3, but has cooled a bit. The Alabama standout is still roughly on track to match or surpass his 8.0 sacks in 2025. The Seattle Seahawks haven't appropriately replaced Boye Mafe, and both DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. won't be around much longer.

18. Cleveland Browns (5-3): Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

Alabama's Devan Thompkins is a big-bodied defensive lineman capable of playing a versatile inside-outside role. Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg would appreciate the size, length, and toughness Thompkins plays with. The Browns need more linemen as they continue replacing Myles Garrett.

19. Carolina Panthers (3-4): Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

The Carolina Panthers have not protected Bryce Young well enough in recent weeks. They'll have loads to sort through on the offensive line this offseason, including what to do with Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton. Utah's Zereoue Williams has a towering frame (6-8, 305), with the skills to shut down today's pass rushers.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB, 5-3): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys are still struggling on defense despite the injection of rookie talent. DaRon Bland has particularly struggled at cornerback. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV is a supremely athletic cornerback who is versatile enough to thrive in both man and zone coverage.

21. New England Patriots (5-3): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Safety is among the New England Patriots' bigger roster holes. The aging Kevin Byard will need replacing. Georgia's KJ Bolden is a ballhawk centerfielder, which would complement Mike Vrabel’s defense nicely.

22. New York Giants (4-2-1): Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

The New York Giants are surpassing expectations, but their primary offseason needs will be on defense. The run defense has especially been bad, with Dexter Lawrence's departure creating an obvious hole. Tennessee's Xavier Gilliam has been a revelation this season, with big-time sack (6.0) and TFL (11.5) production.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Cincinnati Bengals have secondary starters D.J. Turner and Dax Hill on expiring contracts. Cornerback will definitely be an offseason need. Mississippi State's Kelley Jones possesses the size and speed required to stay within the hip pocket of his coverage assignments.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby did not meet preseason expectations, when he was mentioned as a potential top-five pick. Goosby recently underwent season-ending surgery for a torn ACL injury, which will undoubtedly complicate his predraft process. Maybe the Kansas City Chiefs will emerge as a fit as we continue seeing the Josh Simmons experience slowly coming to its end.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2): Trevor Lauck, OL, Iowa

Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck is a technically sound prospect. Scouts believe he's versatile enough to play guard or tackle. The Jacksonville Jaguars draft a good player and figure out his best positional fit later.

26. Detroit Lions (5-2): Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

The Detroit Lions need significant help in the secondary. They are still allowing a league-high amount of passing yardage per contest. Notre Dame safety Brauntae Johnson possesses the size required to play as an enforcer, but also doubles as a ballhawk who registered four interceptions last season.

27. Tennessee Titans (via CHI, 5-2): David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Replacing Jeffery Simmons will be a tall task for the Titans. The trade with the Chicago Bears was more about resetting the timeline than it was finding an immediate replacement. With that said, Simmons' departure creates a cratered-size hole at defensive tackle. Oklahoma's David Stone is still inconsistent, but his upside has been evident since 2025, when he posted 8.5 tackles for loss and 26 pressures.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

The Pittsburgh Steelers will probably transition to Will Howard or Drew Allar at quarterback next season. They should explore their potential post-Aaron Rodgers before spending another pick at quarterback. They could help their young starter by adding a workhorse running back like Florida's Jadan Baugh.

29. Denver Broncos (6-2): Carter Smith, OL, Indiana

Carter Smith is an experienced offensive tackle prospect who has consistently played technically sound football at Indiana. The Denver Broncos have a need. Garett Bolles is 33, and Mike McGlinchey isn't living up to his contract. Some scouts believe Smith will kick inside at the next level, but he's put loads of high-level play on film at tackle.

30. Minnesota Vikings (6-1): Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

The center position is arguably the Minnesota Vikings' biggest weakness on offense. Iowa's Kade Pieper has a balanced skill set in pass protection and as a run blocker. Kevin O'Connell needs to get this offense back on track.

31. San Francisco 49ers (6-1): Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

The San Francisco 49ers continue needing an edge rusher to help transform Raheem Morris' defense. Clemson's Will Heldt is big, long, and strong. Heldt is consistent, having accumulated 19.5 sacks (and counting) across 2024-26, starting with a stint at Purdue before taking his talents to Death Valley.

32. Buffalo Bills (6-1): Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

In typical Buffalo Bills fashion, the offense is overcompensating for the defense right now. Safety is an obvious need, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson as a 2026 solution opposite Cole Bishop. Ohio State’s Jaylen McClain has flashed true centerfield ability, which would be a nice fit opposite Bishop’s in-the-box skillset.