2027 NFL Mock Draft: Every Week 10 Shift Changes Everything

The Los Angeles Chargers will head into Monday Night Football on-pace for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Should the winless Chargers defeat the Baltimore Ravens, the current draft order would undergo changes. Sunday's Week 10 action threw things into a blende r .

We're releasing weekly first-round mock drafts on Monday. Using the real-time order prior to MNF, the Chargers are still positioned at No. 1 overall. An eventful Week 11 in college football did change some of our expectations.

We're inching closer towards the postseason. Some rebuilding franchises are playing strictly for draft positioning. Our Week 10 mock draft is available below!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Week 10 Brings Notable Changes

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-8): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Is anyone in the Los Angeles Chargers' building going to survive this winless disaster? Both GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh should be concerned. Anyhow, we'll continue mocking Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 overall. Perhaps his elite ability can salvage whatever is going on with Justin Herbert right now.

2. Tennessee Titans: Dylan Stewart (1-8), EDGE, South Carolina

The Tennessee Titans traded their two best defenders, Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker, for draft capital. They'll need to re-invest in Robert Saleh's defense as a result. Dylan Stewart is the best pass-rushing prospect in the draft, and Saleh's front desperately needs a difference maker.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-8): Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis is on IR after arguably playing his worst game of the season versus the Detroit Lions. We've played around with the possibility of the Dolphins passing on a quarterback here, but they'd have a difficult decision to make with a division rival lurking right behind them. Drew Mestemaker is QB1 and this is a prime opportunity for Jon-Eric Sullivan to get his guy.

4. New York Jets (2-8): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

With Mestemaker off the board, and two more picks after this one, the New York Jets draft the best available prospect. Leonard Moore has elite qualities and shutdown cornerback potential. The Jets are average at best at cornerback, and Moore would immediately step into the starring role.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7): Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman believes in investing resources in premium position groups. He'll almost certainly address the trenches if he's picking this high. Texas EDGE Colin Simmons has been the most productive top-ranked prospect at the position. He's both supremely athletic and versatile.

6. New York Jets (via IND, 3-7): CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has strung together impressive performances in recent weeks. The Jets missed out on Mestemaker, but they can't afford to pass on QB2. Carr is an efficient quarterback with excellent mechanics. He'd be inheriting a pretty good supporting cast in East Rutherford.

7. Arizona Cardinals (3-7): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Rookie Carson Beck earned his first career start. It went predictably terrible in a blowout defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals are clearly in the market for a franchise quarterback. Lots is still to be determined about this uninspiring QB class, but Miami's Darian Mensah continues to trend towards being QB3.

8. Atlanta Falcons (3-7): Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton continues to establish himself as OT1 in this class. He was excellent in Saturday's hard-fought loss to Texas. The Atlanta Falcons need a replacement for the aging Jake Matthews. Seaton would be plug-and-play in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

9. Houston Texans (3-6): Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

This Houston Texans defense is nowhere near meeting expectations. Perhaps a difference-making interior defender would have a positive ripple effect. Tennessee's Xavier Gilliam has been this season's breakout star. He has incredible potential as a 3-tech with explosive quickness to penetrate.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would benefit from more talent at the wide receiver position. There's no guarantee Chris Godwin returns next season. Charlie Becker continues to dominate on a weekly basis. His big-play ability would mesh nicely with Baker Mayfield's gunslinging mentality.

11. New Orleans Saints (3-6): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The New Orleans Saints will undergo some notable changes across the defensive front this offseason. A dominant interior presence would be impactful. Ole Miss' Will Echoles continues to flash, but has more upside to explore.

12. Washington Commanders (3-5-1): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Wide receiver and cornerback are the Washington Commanders' clear-cut biggest needs. With popular mock-draft choice Charlie Becker off the board, the Commanders shift attention to their coverage unit. Ashton Hampton is an athletic specimen in press-man coverage.

13. New York Jets (via DAL, 4-6): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

David Bailey has been excellent, but the Jets need more playmakers on defense. They grabbed an elite cornerback in Leonard Moore earlier. Here, they get Georgia linebacker Chris Cole, who has flashed big-time potential as a sideline-to-sideline defender.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (4-6): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza performed very encouragingly during his first career start on Sunday. Now, the organization must acquire a go-to wide receiver to pair with Brock Bowers. Indiana's Nick Marsh didn't play with Mendoza last season (he was at Michigan State), but he's a QB-friendly target with awesome run-after-catch ability.

15. Baltimore Ravens (4-5): Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens have made numerous in-season trades to address a patchwork offensive line. Minnesota's Greg Johnson has five-position versatility, but he's best-suited at guard or center. The Ravens would surely find a starting role for him.

16. New England Patriots (5-5): Trevor Lauck, IOL, Iowa

The left guard position is a glaring weakness in this New England Patriots offense. Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has some tackle-guard flexibility, but a lack of desired length may force him inside permanently. The Patriots wouldn't complain, as they'd place Lauck at guard with Caleb Lomu at right tackle.

17. Seattle Seahawks (6-4): Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

We feel like the Seattle Seahawks will be drafting a wide receiver or edge rusher in the first round. Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore has made tremendous strides this season. Traore plays with the competitive energy Mike Macdonald appreciates, and he'd help prepare for eventual life after DeMarcus Lawrence.

18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 6-4): Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

The Cleveland Browns haven't gotten enough from Jared Verse and EDGE is still a positional need. Alabama's Devan Thompkins continues to have a phenomenal campaign. Thompkins is versatile enough to move around the formation, but he's especially comfortable as a 4i.

19. Carolina Panthers (4-5): Zereoue Williams, OT, Utah

Despite drafting Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall, the Carolina Panthers still have long-term questions at offensive tackle. Utah's Zereoue Williams has been a breakout star this season. Even as a first-year starter, Williams has flashed the intangibles teams desire at the position.

20. Cleveland Browns (6-4): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns target premium positions with first-round picks. With the quarterbacks off the board, a cornerback that also fits the Best Player Available (BPA) criteria fits here. Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has been excellent this season, showcasing mirror abilities to consistently stay in-phase with his assignments.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB, 6-4): Jackson Harris, WR, LSU

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris is starting to see his story be well documented, with an impressive rise from Hawaii to Stanford and Baton Rouge. Harris has been unbelievable this season, and his two-touchdown performance against Texas further improved his pre-draft stock. With the Dallas Cowboys potentially heading for another standoff with George Pickens, this pick could end up making sense.

22. New York Giants (5-3-1): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

The New York Giants reportedly discussed acquiring a variety of running backs at the deadline, including Tony Pollard and Bijan Robinson. They struck out, only exasperating the offense's need for a dynamic ball carrier. Florida's Jadan Baugh has three-down potential and is currently establishing himself as this class' RB1.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Joey Porter Jr. trade created a long-term hole for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback. Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones is a potential replacement. Jones is big and long, and plays like a ballhawk with 21 career pass breakups.

24. Denver Broncos (7-2): Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton turns 33 in December. It will be among the positions that require an investment this offseason. Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has been a riser. He's an athletic specimen with more upside to explore.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2): Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals have multiple needs on defense. One of those holes that needs filling is at EDGE, with Myles Murphy likely needing replacing. Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre hasn't totally met high expectations this season, but he's still a borderline first-round pass rusher who plays with aggressive intentions.

26. Philadelphia Eagles (via JAX, 7-2): Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

The aging Dallas Goedert is on an expiring contract, and Eli Stowers hasn’t shown enough yet. The Eagles shift attention to the offense with this pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars after drafting a pass rusher in the top five. LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is an excellent athlete with impressive ball skills.

27. Minnesota Vikings (7-2): Kade Pieper, C, Iowa

Would the Minnesota Vikings consider a quarterback here? We thought about Trinidad Chambliss or Dante Moore (or Austin Simmons, or Arch Manning, should they declare). We ended up making the mature decision (for now). Iowa's Kade Pieper is a plug-and-play center at a position of need.

28. Tennessee Titans (via CHI, 7-2): Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. has two remaining years on his $82 million contract. With five top-70 picks at their disposal, GM Mike Borgonzi can afford to think about the future. Lance Heard could even be the Titans' swing No. 3 tackle in 2027 while preparing to replace Moore in 2028.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

We previously had KJ Duff to the Kansas City Chiefs, because we love the idea of getting this offense a big-bodied boundary receiver. With Duff undergoing high-ankle surgery, his predraft evaluation is now more complicated. Meanwhile, Arizona State's Reed Harris has been a riser with a comparable skill set at 6-5, 220.

30. Detroit Lions (7-2): KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

The Detroit Lions desperately need more talent in their underperforming secondary. Georgia safety KJ Bolden is talented in all facets. He also plays with the aggressiveness that matches Dan Campbell's personality.

31. San Francisco 49ers (8-1): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The San Francisco 49ers need an eventual Trent Williams replacement. Trevor Goosby will be pushed down NFL Draft boards following his season-ending injury. Goosby would make a lot of sense as Williams' heir apparent.

32. Buffalo Bills (8-1): Anthonie Knapp, IOL, Notre Dame

The Buffalo Bills acquired safety Amani Hooker at the trade deadline. Hooker is under contract for several more seasons, crossing "safety" off Brandon Beane's offseason to-do list. We turn our attention to left guard, where starter Alec Anderson can be upgraded on. Notre Dame's Anthonie Knapp protects the interior with a strong anchor and well-developed hand usage.