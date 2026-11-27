The tight end class in the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to produce at minimum one first-round selection. One prospect has emerged as the clear-cut TE1. This class of tight end prospects has met expectations throughout the current college football season.

Dual-threat prospects are extremely valuable in today's NFL. Some offenses are shifting back to a run-heavy approach under center. Throwback tight ends are making a welcomed comeback!

The 2026 NFL Draft produced one first-round tight end in Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 overall. This class should manage to at least match that output. Let's analyze our current top-five positional rankings.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 Tight Ends

5. Willie Rodriguez, TE, Kentucky (6-4, 249)

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has displayed impressive dual-threat ability this season. The third-year junior has taken a sizable step forward, recording career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (560), and touchdowns (3) so far. Rodriguez has also been an effective run blocker, showing clear signs of development in that area. As a receiver, he's a vertical threat in the passing game.

4. DJ Vonnahme, TE, Iowa (6-4, 241)

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme is an extremely smooth mover at his size. He was immediately productive in his first season last year, and has carried over that momentum to 2026. Vonnahme has already produced 38 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. The Breda, Iowa native is a complete playmaker in this Hawkeyes offense.

3. Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech (6-4, 250)

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has been a complete revelation this season after following James Franklin from Penn State to Blacksburg. He possesses an extremely athletic skill set. After barely playing in two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Reynolds has already produced 67 catches for 633 yards and six touchdowns this season. He's trending as a top-50 prospect.

2. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon (6-4, 245)

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson opened the preseason as TE1, but a lackluster Ducks season has impacted his production and predraft stock. An injury to quarterback Dante Moore has had a negative impact. Johnson is averaging under 50 receiving yards per game, and his yards per catch has dropped from 15.9 last season to 12.0 in 2026. He's still an extremely athletic prospect with a higher ceiling.

1. Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU (6-6, 238)

It's been an exceptional season for LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green, who has already registered career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (478). He's a natural athlete with top-notch skills as a pass catcher. Green is a unique weapon who stresses opposing linebackers and safeties in coverage. He possesses a massive catch radius, projecting as a QB-friendly target at the next level.