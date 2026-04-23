2026 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Shifts At The Top

The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Pittsburgh. The first round promises to deliver unexpected twists and turns. Scouts, analysts, and executives in league circles expect plenty of surprising activity via trades and order shake-ups.

After months of evaluation, debate, and conversation, Thursday's NFL Draft will finally deliver clarity. Smokescreens and false information will officially become old news. It's time for general managers to reveal their true feelings about this incredibly unique class of prospects.

Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trades All Throughout the Top 10

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are making Fernando Mendoza their new franchise quarterback. There's legitimate excitement about pairing him with new head coach Klint Kubiak, who worked wonders for Sam Darnold in 2025. Mendoza could blossom into the Raiders have been longing for.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This New York Jets regime may not possess the job security required to develop a project. David Bailey is a pro-ready pass rusher with an athletic skill set. Bailey possesses the straightline speed and dynamic pass-rushing arsenal to make an immediate impact.

3. Trade! Kansas City Chiefs (via ARI): Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs make an aggressive move to acquire Arvell Reese. The Ohio State hybrid linebacker possesses every trait necessary to make a successful full-time transition to EDGE. The Chiefs struggled to rush the passer last year, and Reese could solve their woes.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Tennessee Titans ignore the smokescreens, stay put, and take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Pairing Love with franchise quarterback Cam Ward would give the Titans an exciting and ascending backfield. It's okay to draft a running back with a top-five pick in this class.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants have been infatuated with linebacker Sonny Styles throughout the pre-draft process. He's an athletic specimen. Styles can come downhill and stop the run, but his athleticism and range in pass coverage is what makes him particularly appealing.

6. Trade! New Orleans Saints (via CLE): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints move in front of the Washington Commanders to secure Carnell Tate. The former Ohio State wideout would represent an investment in young quarterback Tyler Shough. Tate is a smooth route runner who would pair nicely opposite Chris Olave.

7. Washington Commanders: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Commanders pivot to LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane after missing out on Tate. Washington's pass defense has been a weakness in recent years. Delane is the best cornerback in this NFL Draft with the capability to thrive in both man and zone coverage.

8. Trade! Cleveland Browns (via NO): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a starting left tackle. Georgia's Monroe Freeling possesses the most upside. Freeling is both long and athletic, and despite making fewer than 20 career starts for the Bulldogs, there's no denying the on-field growth he displayed throughout 2025.

9. Trade! Arizona Cardinals (via KC): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals move down to No. 9 overall and still end up with a prospect they would have considered with their original third pick. Francis Mauigoa is plug-and-play for new head coach Mike LaFLeur at right tackle. Mauigoa is a balanced blocker with impressive strength.

10. New York Giants (via CIN): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Everyone expects the New York Giants to select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson here. It makes sense as an investment in Jaxson Dart's development. Selecting Tyson would also remove some pressure from Malik Nabers as he continues recovering from last season's devastating injury.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano is a clean prospect and that's precisely what the Miami Dolphins need as they kickstart a lengthy roster rebuild. Fano could play guard immediately, but he also projects as the long-term replacement for Austin Jackson at right tackle. His movement skills at the NFL Combine proved he could play offensive tackle despite the questions about kicking inside.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't be any more thrilled with this draft-day scenario. Caleb Downs is an elite prospect, but the devalued nature of the safety position means they rarely go top 10. Downs is capable of transcending a lackluster Cowboys secondary.

13. Trade! Detroit Lions (via LAR): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Detroit Lions make an aggressive trade before other tackle-needy teams can do the same. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor is a mammoth blocker who fits Dan Campbell's preferred approach. With Proctor playing left tackle in Detroit, Penei Sewell could stay on the right side.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The Baltimore Ravens could stand to improve the interior of their offensive line. Penn State guard Vega Ioane is arguably the best offensive linemen in this class. Ioane is a legitimate people mover who would create rushing lanes for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The wildcard of the 2026 NFL Draft, Rueben Bain Jr. slides to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15 overall. Bain's perceived physical shortcomings make his landing spot difficult to predict. He's a powerful pass rusher who would benefit from being coached by Todd Bowles.

16. New York Jets (via IND): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The New York Jets are rebuilding slowly. Garrett Wilson is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but quarterback Geno Smith, albeit a temporary solution, is a gunslinger who deserves more weapons. Makai Lemon is an elite route runner with separation quickness.

17. Trade! Los Angeles Rams (via DET): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Los Angeles Rams are attempting to maximize Matthew Stafford and what might be the final season of their Super Bowl window. Drafting wide receiver KC Concepcion would give them a dangerous trio of wideouts in 11 personnel. With the aging Davante Adams entering the final season of his contract, getting a replacement before one is urgently needed also makes sense.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman could get drafted higher than this, but the Minnesota Vikings would be happy with this scenario. Thieneman fits Brian Flores' defense like a glove. The former Ducks defender would make an instant Week 1 impact in Minnesota.

19. Carolina Panthers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Carolina Panthers have spent considerable time studying Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. The concerning nature of his medical status makes him a difficult evaluation. The Panthers are rebuilding their defense this offseason, and the temptation to take a top-10 overall prospect in McCoy is strong here.

20. Trade! Cleveland Browns (via DAL): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns use some of the capital acquired earlier in their top-10 trade down to go from 24th to 20th to secure wide receiver Denzel Boston. Having picked Freeling earlier, the Browns continue surrounding Shedeur Sanders (or whoever starts at quarterback) with an upgraded supporting cast. Boston would fill the need for a boundary "X" receiver.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some concerning news regarding Broderick Jones' health. That pushes all other needs to the side and makes them prioritize an offensive tackle here. Max Iheanachor is an ascending prospect with terrific size, athleticism, and upside worth further exploration at the next level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk is an ascending prospect with intangible tools worth betting on. He's clearly still scratching the surface of his potential, but that's understandable when you're a 20-year old prospect with near 34.5-inch arms. Faulk would make the Chargers' defensive line bigger, stronger, tougher, and longer.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller is among the cleanest evaluations in this class. He possesses terrific football character, and he was a 54-game starter for the Tigers at right tackle. That would make him an excellent heir apparent for Philadelphia Eagles legend Lane Johnson.

24. Trade! Dallas Cowboys (via CLE): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Cowboys are determined to exit this draft having fixed a secondary that allowed a league-worst 251.5 passing yards per game last season. After nabbing Downs earlier, they turn around and grab San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson following a trade with the Browns. Johnson is athletic with terrific size and coverage instincts.

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Chicago Bears get their vision of Nick Emmanwori in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They lost multiple safeties in free agency and recent signing Coby Bryant isn't enough to cover all the snaps and roles lost. McNeil-Warren is a physical tone setter who is most effective when patrolling the line of scrimmage.

26. Trade! Arizona Cardinals (via BUF): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Buffalo Bills are extremely willing to trade down. Following their earlier trade down, the Cardinals possess the capital required to move up for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. After selecting Mauigoa earlier, Simpson would be placed in an underrated environment to perhaps experience some instant success.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Even with Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, the San Francisco 49ers could not rush the passer effectively last season after losing Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams to injury. New DC Raheem Morris deserves better depth. UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence is an athletic specimen with a red-hot motor.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Houston Texans have made notable changes across the offensive line this offseason. Selecting Utah tackle Caleb Lomu would further strengthen a new-look unit. Lomu, a two-year starter, could redshirt behind Braden Smith and Aireontae Ersery, as he needs more technical polish before he's ready for an every-down role.

29. Buffalo Bills (via ARI via KC): Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Cardinals flipped this pick to the Buffalo Bills after originally acquiring it from the Chiefs. The Bills move down and target a devalued position, getting an excellent linebacker prospect in Jacob Rodriguez. Buffalo's defense was weak and lacked desired toughness last season. Rodriguez is a highly instinctual linebacker with green-dot capabilities.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq experiences a mini draft-day slide (one he doesn't deserve). Sadiq is a dynamic dual-threat player with blocking and receiving abilities. The Miami Dolphins are attempting to stack talent regardless of position, and he's clearly the best prospect available here.

31. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

If the New England Patriots want to repeat their 2025 success, they'll have to rush the passer more effectively in 2026. Akheem Mesidor is an aging prospect with some late-career and age breakout concerns, but there's no denying what he displayed this past season. Mesidor is a hard-nosed rusher with an energetic motor, qualities Mike Vrabel appreciates.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks would likely prefer to move this pick, but the Ty Simpson trade already occurred in front of them. Alternatively, cornerback is a need after losing Riq Woolen to free agency. Tennessee's Colton Hood must improve technically, but he's an extremely athletic cornerback who could grow and develop under Mike Macdonald's guidance.