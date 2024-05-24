Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith Has High Praise For 2nd Rounder Mike Hall Jr.
The Cleveland Browns struggled on the interior of their defensive line in 2023. Even with Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith playing well on the outside, they couldn't generate enough of a pass rush from the inside and it hurt them once they got to the playoffs.
This offseason, the Browns did a lot to fortify the interior. They signed Quinton Jefferson and re-signed Shelby Harris while also drafting Michael Hall Jr. out of Ohio State with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. During OTAs, Hall has been making waves and impressed the likes of Smith.
"I like him, man. Younger cat, man coming in, got manners, man. And he's wanting to learn. For real, he's the first one in the meeting rooms before we get in there, so that's a big thing. But I also told him today that we didn't have any snacks, so for sure he got to make that happen for us."- Browns EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Hall was excellent at Ohio State as a gap shooter and in the NFL, that ability is worth more than it is in college due to how offenses play and use spacing. It also helps that Hall won't be relied on to be a dominant force immediately and will be allowed to ease himself in.