AJ Brown Injury Concern: Could Eagles Sign Ex-Bears, Cowboys WRs?
The Philadelphia Eagles had a scare on Sunday.
It was shared that AJ Brown was missing practice due to a hamstring injury. Unsurprisingly, that led to plenty of fear on social media. Brown dealt with a hamstring injury last season and had to miss some time. We still have a month to go until the season gets here so there's currently not cause for concern, but if this hamstring injury lingers, it absolutely makes sense to go out and make a move.
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and that doesn't happen often. The Eagles are firmly in their championship window and need to maximize it before expensive roster decisions break up the roster at some point. Because of this, the Eagles should at least look at the open market. There are two stars still looking for new homes. It was reported this weekend that Keenan Allen was planning a visit with the Los Angeles Chargers.
A deal hasn't been agreed to as of writing. If Allen and the Chargers don't come together on a deal, he's likely the best option out there. If not him, Amari Cooper is still available despite unfounded rumors that he had hung up his cleats and called it a career.
If Brown needs to miss any time, adding either of these playmakers would be a step in the right direction. At the end of the day, this is all likely an overreaction and there's still a month left until the season, but you can never be too careful.