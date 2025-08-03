Eagles News: Super Bowl Champ To Miss 2025 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles lost depth in the wide receiver room this offseason.
One guy who left the franchise was receiver Parris Campbell. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the new league year opened in free agency. While this is the case, he won't take the field with Dallas in 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Campbell is being placed on the season-ending injured reserve.
"Roster moves: Cowboys officially signed OT La'el Collins and placed WR Parris Campbell on season-ending injured reserve," Schefter said.
Campbell was helped off the field on July 26th, as shared on social media at the time by The Athletic's Jon Machota.
"Cowboys WR Parris Campbell being helped off the field with an apparent leg injury," Machota said.
The Cowboys made the official announcement of Campbell to the Injured Reserve, while also announcing a reunion with La'el Collins.
"The Dallas Cowboys signed T La'el Collins and T Geron Christian on Saturday," the Cowboys announced. "The club also made the following roster moves: Reserve/Injured: WR Parris Campbell. Waived/Injured: T Matt Waletzko."
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Campbell is dealing with an MCL injury.
"Update on some injuries: Cowboys WR Parris Campbell has a MCL sprain in his knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury," Watkins said.
Last year, Campbell appeared in five games in the regular season for the Eagles and won a Super Bowl as a member of Philadelphia.