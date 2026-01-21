AJ Brown Blockbuster Trade Could Save Eagles Millions

Will the Philadelphia Eagles trade AJ Brown this offseason?

Unfortunately, this already appears to be the talking point of the offseason around the franchise, much like the trade deadline. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman already has weighed in.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

But there has been endless noise out there already around him. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed out that the Eagles could save $7 million by trading Brown after June 1 and noted that executives have felt like a move could be coming since October. In response, an anonymous NFL personnel evaluator predicted that Brown will be traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Will the Eagles trade AJ Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Brown's happy-to-be-here quotient in Philly is miserably low," Fowler wrote. "He's a great player and great players are hard to replace. But the Eagles have never been scared to make a move due to the salary cap implications. The Eagles actually can save $7 million on the cap by trading Brown after June 1. And it feels like it's time. Some league execs have felt that way since October.

"The Bills have to upgrade there -- their best receiver is Khalil Shakir, who is a nice player but he's not a top guy," an NFL personnel evaluator said to Fowler. "Brown is an immediate upgrade and he's still young (turning 29 in June). And the Eagles can build the passing game around DeVonta Smith and a high draft pick."

"Other potential fits, via NFL scouts: the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders.'

With an expensive offense and financial questions coming -- like a potential extension for Jalen Carter -- saving some cash would be nice. But does that mean that a club should trade one of the top five receivers in football? If there is a pathway to a good relationship in 2026, they shouldn't trade him. He's too good. But, if the two sides can't find a way forward, the salary cap savings would help.

More NFL: Nick Sirianni’s Job With Eagles Reportedly Was In 'Peril'