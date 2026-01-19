Eagles Predicted To Complete AJ Brown-Bills Blockbuster Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the very best wide receivers in the National Football League in AJ Brown.

With rumors and speculation all over the place, there is no denying the fact that Brown is that. He's arguably a top-five receiver in the NFL, despite an up-and-down and dramatic 2025 season. Overall, he finished the campaign with 1,003 receiving yards, his fourth straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards. The 28-year-old also hauled in seven touchdown receptions for the third straight season.

The season just ended a few weeks ago and chatter about his future with the franchise has already started. So much so to the point that Howie Roseman was asked about the idea of trading the superstar this offseason. Roseman acknowledged that it's hard to find "great players" and that Brown is one of them around the league.

Should the Eagles trade AJ Brown?

Arguably, the Eagles shouldn't trade Brown. If the Eagles get the offensive coordinator position right, they very well could have a high-powered offense next year with all the weapons in place. But, ESPN's Ben Solak shared a "big prediction" that the Eagles will end up sending Brown to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a first-round pick and more.

"Big prediction for the offseason: A year after Brandon Beane's emphatic statement that they didn't need a WR1 went over disastrously, Buffalo will tilt and get aggressive," Solak wrote. "The Bills will trade a first-round pick and then some for Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, believing he can be the final player to push their offense over the edge."

Buffalo got knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and has already fired Sean McDermott this offseason. Clearly, they're looking for big changes. A trade for Brown would fit that description, but that doesn't mean the Eagles should actually consider a deal like this.

Getting a first-round pick and more would be nice, but there are few players in the league that can do what Brown can. Sure, speculation can -- and likely will -- pick up, but Philadelphia should put the phone down.

