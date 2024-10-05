Could Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster For Jets $10 Million Star?
The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they could use a little more depth on the young season.
Philadelphia entered the 2024 season seemingly with a surplus of receivers. The Eagles have two of the best receivers in football in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia also acquired former first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders.
Brown and Smith both have dealt with injuries, as well as fellow receiver Britain Covey. The Eagles' depth has been tested, and while the team could have Brown and Smith back for Week 6, it still could make some sense to bring in another receiver.
One team that could be worth watching is the New York Jets. New York has been heavily linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams, and it seems like a matter of time before he is dealt to the Jets.
If Adams lands in New York, that could make Mike Williams expendable, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"Should the Jets land Adams, there are teams around the league who would then be interested in one of their receivers," Jones said. "Sources believe the most likely candidate to be traded from the Jets would be Mike Williams, the 30-year-old receiver on a one-year deal who appears to be rounding into form following ACL surgery last year."
If Williams becomes available, he's someone who could make sense for the Eagles. He is uber-talented and has a one-year deal worth $10 million. When he's healthy, he has shown that he can be a dynamic outside option. He missed most of the 2023 season and has been working back slowly this year, but he's worth watching if Adams gets traded.
