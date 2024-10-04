Bold Take Could Be 'Beginning Of End' For Eagles' Nick Sirianni
There has been borderline too much negative press circulating around the Philadelphia Eagles already this season.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season, but all of the speculation around the team would make one thing that the team was 0-4. The Eagles lost multiple important pieces to injuries already but should get healthier in the near future. Philadelphia even could have star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith available for Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
We are now in Week 5 action, and the Eagles are on their bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time, but now we are far enough into the season to get a good look at teams. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon put together a list of bold takes after four full weeks of action and made a prediction about head coach Nick Sirianni.
"Philadelphia Eagles: They have two weeks to fix this," Gagnon said. "A post-bye loss to Cleveland at home would likely be the beginning of the end for Nick Sirianni in Philly."
If the Eagles were to lose to the Browns in Week 6, it certainly would be a bad look. But it still would be extremely surprising to see the Eagles make a move involving Sirianni this season. Philadelphia had the chance to move on this past offseason but decided to keep him around.
It would be a bad look to go back on their decision, not even halfway through the 2024 season. There is a chance that the Eagles will move on from Sirianni after the season if they struggle the rest of the way, but don't expect the team to fire Sirianni this season.