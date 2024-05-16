Eagles Today

Eagles' Coach Is Finalist For PFWA Lifetime Achievement Award

Eagles' offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is one of five finalists for the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.

John McMullen

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland against
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland against / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive line coach/run game coordiantor Jeff Stoutland is a finalist for the Pro Football Writers of America's Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award, which is a lifetime achievement honor for those who've had long-term success as an assistant coach at the NFL level.

Stoutland is set to enter his 12th season with Philadelphia and his 42nd as a pro or college coach in the 2024 season.

He's been a staple on the Philadelphia coaching staff through three head coaches since arriving from Alabama in 2013: Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni.

Stoutland has helped the Eagles develop consistently top-tier offensive line play over his tenure. He's coached Pro Bowl players through each of his first 11 seasons in Philadelphia, making him one of only two offensive line coaches since the 1970 merger to produce Pro Bowlers in 11 consecutive seasons.

Four of his students -- right tackle Lane Johnson, recently retired center Jason Kelce, former left guard Evan Mathis, and venerable left tackle Jason Peters - have been named All-Pro a combined 13 times to go with 23 Pro Bowl selections, the latest being two-time Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson.

Over the last two seasons every single starter on the Eagles offensive line -- from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Kelce, Isaac Seumalo/Cam Jurgens, and Johnson, has been either named All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, or a Pro Bowl alternate.

Stoutland's lines have helped set numerous Eagles team records including rushing TDs (32 in 2022; tied-fourth in NFL history), rushing yards (2,715 in 2021), and the 2013 line blocked for NFL-leading rusher LeSean McCoy.

Before his time in Philadelphia, Stoutland coached in college with the Crimson Tide, Michigan State, Syracuse, Cornell, and Southern Connecticut State.

The other finalists for the Zimmerman Award are Larry Beightol, who spent 22 years coaching offensive linemen with eight NFL teams, Bill Callahan, a 25-year NFL coaching vet who is currently the OL coach in Tennessee under his son Brian Callahan, long-time Seattle defensive coordinator Tom Catlin, and current Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo, who was an Eagles defensive assistant for eight seasons when Andy Reid was in Philadelphia.

Two of the five finalists will be honored this year and the voting results will be released later this month.

MORE NFL: Newly-Signed Eagles Pro Bowler Seen As 'Most Underrated' Signing Of Offseason


Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen