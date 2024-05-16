Eagles' Coach Is Finalist For PFWA Lifetime Achievement Award
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles offensive line coach/run game coordiantor Jeff Stoutland is a finalist for the Pro Football Writers of America's Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award, which is a lifetime achievement honor for those who've had long-term success as an assistant coach at the NFL level.
Stoutland is set to enter his 12th season with Philadelphia and his 42nd as a pro or college coach in the 2024 season.
He's been a staple on the Philadelphia coaching staff through three head coaches since arriving from Alabama in 2013: Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni.
Stoutland has helped the Eagles develop consistently top-tier offensive line play over his tenure. He's coached Pro Bowl players through each of his first 11 seasons in Philadelphia, making him one of only two offensive line coaches since the 1970 merger to produce Pro Bowlers in 11 consecutive seasons.
Four of his students -- right tackle Lane Johnson, recently retired center Jason Kelce, former left guard Evan Mathis, and venerable left tackle Jason Peters - have been named All-Pro a combined 13 times to go with 23 Pro Bowl selections, the latest being two-time Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson.
Over the last two seasons every single starter on the Eagles offensive line -- from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Kelce, Isaac Seumalo/Cam Jurgens, and Johnson, has been either named All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, or a Pro Bowl alternate.
Stoutland's lines have helped set numerous Eagles team records including rushing TDs (32 in 2022; tied-fourth in NFL history), rushing yards (2,715 in 2021), and the 2013 line blocked for NFL-leading rusher LeSean McCoy.
Before his time in Philadelphia, Stoutland coached in college with the Crimson Tide, Michigan State, Syracuse, Cornell, and Southern Connecticut State.
The other finalists for the Zimmerman Award are Larry Beightol, who spent 22 years coaching offensive linemen with eight NFL teams, Bill Callahan, a 25-year NFL coaching vet who is currently the OL coach in Tennessee under his son Brian Callahan, long-time Seattle defensive coordinator Tom Catlin, and current Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo, who was an Eagles defensive assistant for eight seasons when Andy Reid was in Philadelphia.
Two of the five finalists will be honored this year and the voting results will be released later this month.
MORE NFL: Newly-Signed Eagles Pro Bowler Seen As 'Most Underrated' Signing Of Offseason