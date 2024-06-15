Jaguars Linked To Eagles Pro Bowler In Possible 'Shocking' Trade This Summer
Will the Philadelphia Eagles look to make a deal before training camp?
Philadelphia already has a significantly better roster on paper than when the 2023 season came to a close. While this is the case, the Eagles still may not be done.
Cornerback James Bradberry still is on the roster although some have speculated that he could end up leaving the team through a trade or by being cut. The Eagles have moved him to safety in order to fill a bigger roster need, but still have speculated a move could be coming.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport put together a list of eight "shocking" trade proposals for this summer and linked Bradberry to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Jaguars Get: (Cornerback) James Bradberry (and) Eagles Get: 2025 Round-6 Pick," Davenport said. "There look to be three tiers of teams in the AFC South this season. There's the Houston Texans, who appear the clear favorites on paper. There are the Tennessee Titans, who essentially have no shot. And then there's the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, who could in theory challenge the Texans if things break the right way...
"Finding veteran cornerback help this late in the offseason isn't easy—teams are usually loathe to part with even marginal talents at a position where depth can be hugely important. But as it happens, there's a former Pro Bowler who might just be available...The shock would be that a player who just two years ago was a second-team All-Pro who also has a Pro Bowl on his resume would all but be given away. But perhaps a change of scenery would rekindle his career. And an improved Jaguars secondary would help their chances of keeping up with the Texans and their loaded cadre of pass-catchers."
Bradberry has spent the last two seasons with the Eagles but some think his days may be numbered with the team.
