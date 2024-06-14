Commanders Reveal What It's Like To Deal With Eagles GM
PHILADELPHIA - Ever wonder what it’s like to deal with Eagles GM Howie Roseman?
The Washington Commanders unveiled a peek from the other side of the phone on social media, revealing the footage of how Roseman moved up in the second round to get cornerback Cooper DeJean at No. 40 overall.
The Eagles sent three picks: Nos. 50, 53 and 161 overall to get DeJean at No. 40, along with picks 78 and 152. Roseman, ever the negotiator, tried everything from bluffing to trying to sneak in No. 210, something that had Commanders rookie GM Adam Peters chuckling.
“He’s unbelievable,” Peters said of Roseman.
When Roseman did finally relent, Peters laughed and said “You’re a pain in the a#@.”
The Eagles had previously released their side of the trade, something that showed that owner Jeffrey Lurie was heavily invested in getting DeJean.
Philadelphia was also concerned that the Los Angeles Rams jumped them for the Iowa CB when Les Snead gave up Nos. 52 and 155 plus a 2025 second-rounder to get picks 39, 65, and 240.
The Rams, however, went with Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, something that energized the Eagles’ draft room en route to trading up and getting DeJean.
Over the three days of the 2024 draft, Roseman pulled off eight different trades.
