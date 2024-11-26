Eagles Could Sign Ex-Giants Pro Bowler Due To Brandon Graham Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made one move in the wake up Brandon Graham's season-ending injury, but could they make another?
Philadelphia has been dealing with injuries on the edge and it got some very unfortunate news with Graham set to miss the rest of the season due to a tricep injury. The Eagles already made one move by signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive end K.J. Henry to the practice squad.
It wouldn't hurt to make another and one player who should be in consideration is former New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.
The three-time Pro Bowler still is available in free agency and clearly wants to get back on the field and claimed any team that signs him will win the Super Bowl.
He spent the first eight years of his career as a member of the Giants and probably is the biggest-name defensive end still available. He's 35 years old and could provide valuable depth with Graham out for the year.
The 2022 season was the last one when he saw extended playing time and appeared in 14 games and had three sacks and 26 tackles. He may not be a game-breaker any longer, but he is someone who could add important depth.
Philadelphia is trying to do something special this year and it could never hurt to have as much veteran depth with playoff experience on the roster. Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl champion and clearly could help.
