Eagles Moving Dallas Goedert To IR; Add TE To 53-Man Roster
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles typically don't make their Saturday roster moves official until the afternoon deadline.
Things started a little early with a pair of expected moves: veteran tight end Dallas Goedert heading to injured reserve with a knee injury described as a sprain by an NFL source and first-year TE E.J. Jenkins being promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
With five games left in the regular season, Goedert will have to miss the next four before being eligible to return Week 18 against the New York Giants on Jan. 5.
Inside the organization, the belief is that Goedert will be able to return for the postseason. Whether the veteran returns against the Giants will be determined by not only his health but also whether the game is meaningful from a seeding perspective for the Eagles.
Over the next month, the Eagles' depth chart at TE will read Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah, and Jenkins.
Jenkins, a first-year player out of Georgia Tech, has been on the Eagles' PS all season but his three allowed elevations were used, in Weeks 1 and 2 vs. Green Bay and Atlanta, and Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jenkins played 16 offensive snaps in those three games and 23 more on special teams. A former king-sized college receiver, that's the strength of Jenkins' game. He's also been lauded behind the scenes for his improvement as one blocker with one team source telling Philadelphia Eagles on SI that Jenkins has been "Killing it" in practice.
Goedert also missed three games earlier this season and closer to four with a hamstring injury suffered on the third play of an Oct. 13 win over Cleveland. In those four games, Calcaterra showed he could be a threat as a receiver with 13 receptions for 160 yards.