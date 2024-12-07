Eagles' Star Is 'Holding' Off Frustration
PHILADELPHIA - If mental health is the goal, officiating talk in the NFL is not a road that anyone should be going down other than to point out that the league is an overlegislated mess and that human beings make mistakes, even the ones who are entrusted to be the judges of America’s most popular pastime.
Once that’s stipulated it’s best to lean on what might be the most common and insightful of the many NFL cliches: “control what you can control.”
Of course, that’s easier said than done when emotions enter the picture. If you open up the X platform and take a look at the fans of any losing side, you get the same tired takes about how the refs hate their team.
Logically, it’s nonsense but that doesn’t halt the constant visceral anger loop when the hometown team is in the heat of the battle.
Here in Philadelphia, the Eagles don’t lose much these days but "Zebra Derangement Syndrome" is alive and well.
Recently, the focus has turned toward holding because of the immense talent and improvement of second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a player so athletically gifted that he can quickly beat even the best interior offensive linemen off the ball.
That often forces reaching and reps that look like they could be called holding. And when the flags don’t come you get the refs-hate-the-Eagles brigade front and center, especially amusing take because the league’s current executive vice president of football operations is Troy Vincent, and the VP of Policy and Rules Administration is Jon Runyan, two legendary former Eagles who revere the organization.
Since 2000, no team other than the Dallas Cowboys has gotten more standalone national television windows than the Eagles so the refrain in many of the other 31 other organizations jealous of Philadelphia’s success is the opposite refrain of ‘The league loves the Eagles.”
The truth always lies in the middle and highlights success. Philadelphia has been more successful than most in the 21st century,
The holding issue with Carter gained some steam this week because Vic Fangio was asked if there is anything he could do to help the young DT get some calls and instead of punting to avoid the fine the veteran defensive coordinator does what he always does. He answered the question.
“I don't know. You got any ideas,” a smiling Fangio said. “... There was one play in particular where he was grossly held and pulled to the ground. And there was no call, so yes, (he is being held at times) and I don't know what we can do about it.”
The real danger here is Carter becoming frustrated and not playing through the reps where he’s been slighted.
The good news is that the emerging 23-year-old star seems to be handling things well.
"It's football. I don't know if it's in the gameplan, but it's football,” Carter said. “Sometimes there might to be a hold. It might prevent me from making a play. But if the refs don't see it, you have to move on to the next play."
There may be some lobbying involved in between the plays as well which will start to pay off as Carter’s reputation around the league grows.
“I might say a little something, but at the end of the day, it's on their call. If they call it, it goes with the game. If they don't, you go to the next play."
The good news is that Carter isn’t getting frustrated.
“I don’t get too frustrated from it, it’s part of football and while growing up watching film I’ve seen other D-Linemen get [held],” he told Philadelphia Eagles on SI. “At the end of the day, you never know what they response is. All you know is the next play they want to make a play. So that’s how I treat it. The next play, make a play work.”
Until then it’s ‘control what you can control.’