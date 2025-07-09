Eagles Predicted To Cut Young QB Despite Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded quarterback room.
It stars with Jalen Hurts and he isn't going anywhere. He's a bona fide superstar, Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player at just 26 years old. Most teams try for years to find quarterbacks even half as talented as Hurts. As long as the Eagles can keep him around, they likely will.
Behind Hurts, the Eagles have Tanner McKee, rookie Kyle McCord, and offseason acquisition Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in a deal that sent Kenny Pickett out of town.
As training camp approaches for the Eagles, there aren't too many roster battles to be on the look out for. Safety is one worth watching along with the pass rush, but there aren't significant battles left and right like some other teams. Philadelphia is returning a similar roster, but the quarterback room behind Hurts is worth a look.
It would be surprising if the Eagles kept all four guys on the 53-man roster. Hurts is a guarantee and then there is likely one or maybe two more spots on the active roster behind him. If all four remain, that would mean at least one is on the practice squad and maybe even two.
The Sporting News' Ryan O'Leary shared a prediction for the Eagles' 53-man roster and had Thompson-Robinson as the odd-man out.
"Quarterback (3)," O'Leary said. "Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, (and) Kyle McCord. Notable cut candidate: Dorian Thompson-Robinson. With McKee ascending to the QB2 spot, the Eagles are set to break in their latest sixth-round quarterback in McCord, a rookie who posted some eye-popping numbers last season with Syracuse. That leaves DTR, who was acquired in the Kenny Pickett trade this past spring, as the odd man out."
This seems to be the common prediction among early roster projections for Philadelphia, but we still have to see how things play out in training camp.