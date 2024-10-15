Eagles Should Sign Ex-Packers $92 Million Pro Bowler Due To Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles got dealt a heavy blow towards the end of the team's Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia starting offensive tackle Jordan Mailata suffered a hamstring injury and is now expected to miss at least a few weeks. That's unfortunate for the Eagles as he is an important piece of the offense, and now the team needs to find a way to restructure the offense line in the short term.
The Eagles have internal options they could utilize, but there also are some players in free agency who could at least be worth a look.
One who fits this description is former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. There was a time when Bakhtiari was one of the best linemen in football. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro but is available in free agency.
Bakhtiari has dealt with injuries over the last three seasons and appeared in just 13 games. At one point, he signed a four-year, $92 million deal with Green Bay, but now he could be had for significantly less than that.
The Eagles are a run-heavy team that relies on the success of the offensive line. Because of that, it certainly makes sense to bring someone like Bakhtiari into the mix with Mailata out. Philadelphia could afford Bakhtiari and it never hurts to have a surplus of capable offensive linemen.
The Eagles make sense or Bakhtiari and should give him a call before another team can swoop in and nab him.
More NFL: Beloved Eagles Legend Weighs In On Head Coach Nick Sirianni