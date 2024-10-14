Eagles Expected To Be Without Valuable Offensive Lineman For A Couple Weeks
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni broke from his tradition a bit by confirming what looked so obvious at the time – left tackle Jordan Mailata will miss some time after damaging his left hamstring in the Eagles’ 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday.
“I don't give (injury) information a lot, but it looks like Jordan is going to be out a couple weeks,” said the Eagles head coach on Monday. “We'll see exactly how long it's going to be. I don't have that information yet, exactly all that. Jordan is busting his butt trying to make a play, and unfortunately that happened.”
The massive left tackle has been as durable as they come since joining the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had made 34 straight starts, including all 17 last year and 16 the season before that.
Sirianni didn’t have any information regarding injuries suffered by tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee).
“Still getting a little bit more back on Dallas and Slay,” he said. “We'll have more on that. Still up in the air a little bit there.”
The injury to Mailata looked bad, especially when he struggled to put any weight on it after the game, when he had the leg encased in a brace and was using crutches. He went out with 9:30 to play in the fourth quarter.
Fred Johnson could be the next man up like he was when Lane Johnson missed time at right tackle, but the Eagles have some flexibility along the offensive line. They could choose to move right guard Mekhi Becton to left tackle and insert Tyler Steen at right guard.
“Everything is on the table,” said Sirianni. “We've got some good ability to do different things because of the roster that (general manager) Howie (Roseman) and his staff have built and the flexibility that (run game coordinator/offensive line) coach (Jeff) Stoutland coaches the guys up with to be able to be multiple at different positions. Flexibility is there. We're early on in the process, and we'll figure that out as the week goes.”
