Eagles Starter 'Expected' To Be Demoted Opening Door For Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns looking to get back in the win column.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and is coming off its bye week against a vulnerable Browns team. The Eagles should win their Week 6 matchup, and there could be some changes on the way. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he is "expecting" second-round draft pick to take over nickel corner duties from Avonte Maddox.
"Changes to the Eagles' lineup are on the table as 2-2 Philly emerges from its bye week," Fowler said. "One position to watch: Rookie Cooper DeJean taking over nickel corner duties from veteran Avonte Maddox. That's a move I'm expecting, barring new developments. DeJean, a second-rounder with first-round talent, got off to a slow start due to a preseason injury but is considered all caught up with Vic Fangio's scheme.
"I'm told multiple defensive positions were up to discussions over the past week due to a defense that ranks 30th in yards per play allowed (6.0). The shakeup began in earnest Tuesday when the team released linebacker Devin White, a former Pro Bowl player who has been a healthy scratch all season."
If DeJean does take over the starting job, that could make Maddox expendable. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5. It is just a few weeks away now and there already has been speculation about a deal involving him.
Keep an eye on Maddox over the next few weeks if DeJean does snatch the starting job.