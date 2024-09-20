Eagles Surprisingly Could Have Superstar For Saints Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may not lose one of their stars for their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints after all.
Philadelphia got some unfortunate news ahead of its Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons. Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown tweaked his hamstring and was forced to miss the contest. Philadelphia's offense unsurprisingly looked different, and the Eagles dropped the contest against Atlanta.
The Eagles will look to get back on track in Week 3 against the Saints, and Brown's availability is a big question. He hasn't practiced this week, but head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule him out, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles (head coach) Nick Sirianni: C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'tweaked' something in his foot," McLane said. "We’ll see how it goes today. (I was told he injured it during the Thursday morning walkthrough). Sirianni wouldn’t rule out A.J. Brown (hamstring), even though he hasn’t practice all week."
Brown claimed that he was expecting to miss a few weeks, but the fact that he hasn't been ruled out yet should be a positive sign. This doesn't mean that he will play against New Orleans. This could be a cheeky comment from Sirianni to make New Orleans prepare for an offense that features Brown. It also could be a sign that his hamstring is responding better than expected.
Hopefully, it's the latter. Hopefully, Brown's hamstring is in a good spot, and he's able to return soon. Philadelphia certainly needs him this season.