Eagles Could Shakeup Roster, Trade For Colts LB
The Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost on the defensive side of the football.
Philadelphia is in a good spot three weeks into the National Football League season, but unsurprisingly, it is thin at linebacker. The Eagles traded superstar Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this offseason and are attempting to fill in for him.
Reddick was a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons with the Eagles and finished fourth in the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022 after racking up 16 sacks. Philadelphia has found some ways to fill in so far this season, but it still could make another move.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the 10 most likely trade pieces with possible landing spots and mentioned the Eagles with Indianapolis Colts starting linebacker E.J. Speed.
"The Colts are sitting at 0-2, and while they shouldn't be giving up on the season this early, they may eventually reach that point," Knox said. "If it happens before the trade deadline, linebacker E.J. Speed could be moved. Speed, who had a breakout 102-tackle campaign last season, is set to be a free agent in 2025. He's a fast, physical, do-it-all linebacker who should draw trade interest even if Indianapolis isn't necessarily selling.
"The Eagles should also try snagging Speed because of his ability to defend all areas of the field, attack the run, and defend the pass. Philadelphia put a lot of effort into reloading its defense this offseason, but it continues to await a turnaround. Philly failed to contain the run in Monday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and its pass defense collapsed just in time for Atlanta to mount a late go-ahead touchdown drive."
He is just 29 years old and racked up and had 102 tackles last season. Why not swing a trade?