Eagles Surprisingly Linked To Standout 49ers Defender As Free Agent Target
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be one of the top teams in football this season.
Philadelphia has all of the tools needed to compete for a title and should be among the top teams in football this year. The Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts, a fantastic wide receiver core, strong running back room, and plenty of star power on the defensive side of the football.
Plus, the Eagles have a solid head coach in Nick Sirianni. There's no reason that the Eagles shouldn't be among the top teams in football in 2024.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team, but that doesn't mean they can't improve. Philadelphia has a few roster holes and some that have been talked about a lot are the third receiver spot, linebacker, and safety.
Bleacher Report put together a list of each National Football League franchise's biggest need and players who could help fill the holes. They even already linked the Eagles to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as a free agent option after the 2024 season ends.
"2025 Free Agency: LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers," Bleacher Report stated. "Free-agent signings Devin White and Zack Baun are on one-year deals and Nakobe Dean is only signed through 2025. So, the Eagles will likely need a linebacker in the offseason and Greenlaw will be one of the best available. Granted, that will depend on how he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl, but the 27-year-old will be over a year removed from the injury by the time free agency rolls around."
It's far too early to predict what the Eagles will do next offseason when the 2024 season hasn't even started yet. Philadelphia still could make moves in free agency right now so it's tough to predict next year. Greenlaw would be a great option to improve the Eagles' defense, but we likely will come back to that idea months from now.
