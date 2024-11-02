Eagles Urged To Cut Ties With $14 Million QB In Deadline Surprise
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a change behind Jalen Hurts?
We will find out within the next few days.
Hurts clearly is the Eagles' starting quarterback and will be for the foreseeable future. He is one of the best quarterbacks in football, and Philadelphia certainly is fortunate to have him. With the 2024 National Football League trade deadline approaching, though, there has been speculation whether changes could be coming to Philadelphia.
The Eagles' quarterback room features Hurts, Kenny Pickett, and Tanner McKee. With the deadline coming up quickly and set to pass on Nov. 5, FanSided's Jake Beckman urged the team to trade Pickett.
"Kenny Pickett is currently the Eagles QB2 but doesn’t have a realistic future with the team," Beckman said. "He wasn’t a good starting quarterback and he hasn’t earned the trust enough for us to think he’d be a good backup quarterback.
"There are plenty of teams out there who are dealing with quarterback issues, which is great because those are also franchises that are poorly run. A poorly run franchise is exactly who the Eagles should trade Kenny Pickett to."
He was selected in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise. Pickett joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season and has been in trade rumors off-and-on ever since.
Could his time in Philadelphia be coming to an end?
