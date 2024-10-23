Eagles Today

Grading Eagles Howie Roseman's October Deals Back to 2017 Super Bowl Season

With the trade deadline approaching, here's a look at how the Eagles general manager has done in previous years when the clock starts ticking.

Ed Kracz

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (28) runs the ball around Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (28) runs the ball around Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. It will be on Election Day this year, Nov. 5. Will Eagles general manager Howie Roseman elect to make a deal? He usually does.

Here’s a look at his previous October trades dating back to the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl championship season:

2023

Oct. 23: Traded safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick (146 overall) and a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 182) to the Titans for safety Kevin Byard.

Grade: C. Byard struggled to find traction with his new team and the Eagles didn’t bring him back. Byard is with the Bears now and playing better than he did in his short time in Philly, with 39 tackles, including 11 in Week 2, and an interception.

Oct 30: Traded defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a conditional 2025 pick (seventh-round) to the Falcons for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Grade: Incomplete. This one didn’t really move the needle much for either team. Street has played 29 percent of Atlanta’s snaps this year and has four tackles.

Robert Quinn
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn (98) rushes the passer against Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

2022

Oct. 26: Traded 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 133) to the Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn.

Grade: D. Quinn was a good guy, and that's why this isn't an F, but he had nothing left. He played six games with Philly and retired, not registering any significant stats.

2021

Oct. 15: Traded TE Zach Ertz to Arizona for 2022 fifth-round pick and CB Tay Gowan.

Grade: D. Ertz wanted out and the Eagles obliged him, and that is the only reason this isn’t an F. But the tight end is still going strong and has helped the Commanders in their turnaround season.

Oct. 25: Traded QB Joe Flacco to Jets for 2022 conditional sixth-round pick.

Grade: C. The Eagles weren’t getting anything from Flacco and were paying him a lot of money, so he had to go and Roseman did well to get something in return. Still, Flacco has seen a rebirth in his career, playing well for the Browns last year and now helping the Colts.

2019

Oct. 28: Traded a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Browns for DE/LB Genard Avery.

Grade: B-. Avery was an undersized player that the Eagles had trouble finding a role for, though he did spend three years here, played 35 games, and had three sacks and 60 tackles. After spending 2023 out of football, he is now with the Colts, though he has played on only one game so far this year.

2018

Oct. 30: Traded for WR Golden Tate from Lions for a 2019 third-round pick.

Grade B-. Tate’s biggest contribution was a fourth-down catch late in a wild-card playoff win over the Chicago Bears that gave the Eagles a lead they held onto after Cody Parkey double-doinked a field goal as time expired. He played eight games in Philly, making 30 catches for 278 yards and that one TD before moving on to the New York Giants for two seasons and retiring.

2017

Oct. 31: Traded for RB Jay Ajayi from Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Grade: A. He became part of a three-headed monster in the backfield with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement as the Eagles won the Super Bowl championship. In seven regular-season games after the deal, he ran for a 5.8 yards per carry average on 70 carries for 408 yards and one TD. In three playoff games on that Super Bowl run, he ran 42 times for 184 yards (4.4 yards-per-carry). He played only seven games over the next two years with the Eagles before ruined knees forced him to retire.

