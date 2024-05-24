Cardinals Mentioned As Landing Spot For Eagles All-Pro If Traded This Summer
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of additions to the secondary already this offseason and now seemingly have a surplus.
Philadephia seems to be in a much better place heading into the 2024 season but it still has a difficult decision to make about the future of cornerback James Bradberry. Much has been made about Braderry this offseason and all signs currently point to the two sides going their separate ways in the not-so-distant future.
Bradberry joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season and was great earning All-Pro honors. Things didn't go as planned in 2023 and he struggled and now it looks like he could be cut or traded.
If he were to be traded, one team that has been mentioned as a possible landing spot is the Arizona Cardinals by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"Arizona Cardinals Receive: (cornerback) James Bradberry (and) 2025 fourth-round pick," Ballentine said. "Philadelphia Eagles Receive: 2025 fifth-round pick. James Bradberry's tenure in Philadelphia took a drastic turn for the worse in 2023. The 30-year-old cover man enjoyed one of his best seasons when he arrived in 2022. But he was the embodiment of the Eagles' collapse down the season's final stretch last year.
"He was charged with giving up 11 touchdowns in coverage and a passer rating of 114.3 after giving up a 51.6 mark...Finding a trade partner could be difficult. The team taking on his contract would really be doing the Eagles a solid. Given Bradberry's play and how much it would help the Eagles, it might take an NBA-style trade where the Eagles are essentially paying someone to take him off their roster. The Cardinals are uniquely qualified to take them up on that."
At this point, it's unclear where Bradberry will be playing in 2024 but it doesn't sound like it will be with Philadelphia.
