Former Pro Bowler Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Depth For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles still are looking for ways to improve the roster with training camp a few months away.
Philadelphia's roster is in a good place and the team likely would be considered one of the best teams on paper even if it didn't make any more additions. The Eagles are loaded on offense and made some important additions already this offseason on defense.
While this is the case, Philadelphia could still use some more work to help even more. One player who is available and could make sense as a depth option is former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.
Philadelphia currently has Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell on the roster but has lost some depth with D'Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny all leaving in free agency.
Hunt could be an intriguing option to add depth to the room with high upside. He was one of the top running backs in football at one point but isn't what he once was. He only had 411 rushing yards last season with Cleveland in 15 games, but provides another receiving option out of the backfield.
A three-headed backfield consisting of Barkley, Gainwell, and Hunt would be very serviceable and give opposing team troubles.
Hunt also likely wouldn't cost much at all after earning just over $1.3 million last season so the Eagles certainly could afford him. Philadelphia already is loaded but Hunt could be an option to help add even more firepower to the offense.
