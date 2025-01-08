Ravens Projected As Possible Suitor For Eagles' $10 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be a very intriguing team to watch once free agency kicks off this offseason.
Philadelphia doesn't need to worry about something like that yet, but the Eagles will have intriguing players available on the open market. One player fans should keep a close eye on is Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat. His one-year, $10 million deal will expire at the end of the season and he will be one of the best players available in free agency.
In 16 games this season he logged eight sacks, 41 total tackles, two passes defended, and 15 quarterback hits while being a very important part of the best defense in football.
If the Eagles were to lose him, they absolutely would need to go out and bring in an external option to make up for his production. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the top 50 free agents for this upcoming offseason and had Sweat at No. 13. He listed the Baltimore Ravens as a possible suitor for Sweat.
"Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat should have a broader market than Khalil Mack this offseason because he won't turn 28 until March," Knox said. "While Sweat has only reached double-digit sacks once in his career (2022), he was Philly's most productive pass-rusher this season and was more disruptive than raw statistics might indicate. Sweat finished the regular season with eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He should draw interest from both contenders and rebuilding teams looking to bolster their pass rush...
"The Ravens should also have some interest in adding Sweat, although they have just $11.8 million in projected cap space. Baltimore's defense tightened up late in the season, and it finished with an impressive 54 sacks. However, 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy was the team's most productive edge-rusher and is only under contract through 2025. Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens."
The Eagles' full focus should be on the playoffs right now and making a run to the Super Bowl. Once the playoffs end, the Eagles should find a way to bring Sweat back.
