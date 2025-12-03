Bills Crush Eagles Fans’ Hopes For Darius Slay Reunion

It was a fun 24 hours, but the Philadelphia Eagles will not be reuniting with six-time Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.

Slay was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. Because the trade deadline has passed, he was subjected to the waiver wire, meaning each team had a shot at him, Rumors spread throughout the on Wednesday that there was "mutual interest" in a reunion. Slay was even asked about the idea of returning to Philadelphia and said: "We goin' see."

The idea made sense and the Eagles could've used him, but a reunion will not happen now because the Buffalo Bills claimed him off waivers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles aren't bringing Darius Slay back right now

"Sources: Former Steelers and Eagles CB Darius Slay got claimed today on waivers by the Buffalo Bills," Schefter wrote on X. "Slay now goes from playing against the Bills last week to being a part of that team this week."

If Slay had been released before the trade deadline, he wouldn't have had to hit the waiver wire because he has more than four accrued seasons under his belt. So, Eagles fans will get a look at Slay this season, but not back in Philadelphia. The Eagles will face off against the Bills on the road at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 28 in Week 17 action.

Eagles fans were all over social media hoping Slay would return.

If Slay had gone unclaimed, he would've become a free agent and had the ability to sign anywhere he pleased. The Eagles' cornerback room has been under a microscope all season to this point, but on the bright side, Adoree' Jackson has seemingly started to turn a corner. He specifically impressed in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions.

Adding Slay would've been a great story. Fans were clamoring for Slay on social media immediately after it was announced that he was being waived by Pittsburgh. So much so that Slay's wife, Jennifer, took to X to shout out the Philadelphia faithful. Fortunately, the cornerback room is in a better position than it was earlier in the season, but a reunion would've been nice for the playoffs.

