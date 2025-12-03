Darius Slay Has 3-Word Answer On Eagles Reunion Question

Will the Philadelphia Eagles reunite with six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay?

This is the big question of the week so far. Slay was a healthy scratch in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 loss against the Buffalo Bills and then the team announced that he is being waived on Tuesday. Since then, there's been plenty of noise about how a reunion would make sense. The Eagles were searching all over the place for cornerback help and got some by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. But Alexander isn't with the team right now.

Adoree' Jackson has been the team's outside starter opposite Quinyon Mitchell recently. He's played in 10 games overall, including six starts. Jackson has started three of the Eagles' four games since the Week 9 bye week.

Will Darius Slay return?

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The noise is loud around Slay right now and he added a bit of fuel to the fire. Slay joined popular streamer "Janky Rondo" on a stream after the news broke that he was being waived by the Steelers. Slay was asked if he's going to join a team that wears "green and black" and had a brief answer.

"We goin' see," Slay said while laughing.

This isn't the first time a current -- or former -- Eagles star joined a stream with "Janky Rondo" and made headlines. Earlier in the season, AJ Brown made waves by telling fans to get rid of him in fantasy football and called the offense an "explicit show," among other comments on a stream with him.

The former Eagles corner's wife, Jennifer Slay, took to social media to show love to Philadelphia fans amid all of the noise.

"Philly….ya’ll are (expletive) amazing!! The love is so real," Slay wrote on X.

As of writing, no deal has been done. Slay hasn't even cleared waivers as of writing. But clearly the fanbase is excited about the possibility. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported that there's "mutual interest" in a reunion. Now, we wait and see.

