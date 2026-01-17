Darius Slay Shuts Down Wild Quinyon Mitchell Take

The Philadelphia Eagles lost against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs and unsurprisingly, there have been some wild takes ever since.

For example, 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson joined the "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and threw some shade at Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"They had to get him up off of me," Robinson said. "They had to get him up off of me. The first drive. He didn’t do nothing with me. Call somebody else. Call backup."

The former CB responded

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robinson had a great game overall. He had six catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. For Mitchell, the first drive wasn't great, but he finished the game with two interceptions and three passes defended overall. Mitchell bounced back and former Eagles corner Darius Slay came to his defense on social media and responded to the 49ers receiver.

"He needs to chill...One drive and got lucky! Lil bra had two picks and locked him after that," Slay wrote.

There are many things that can be said about the Eagles' Wild Card matchup against the 49ers. Overall, it wasn't the Eagles' day. But Philadelphia's defense did its job for the most part, and Mitchell hauled in two picks. Robinson had a good first drive and a solid overall game, but Mitchell is a First-Team All-Pro and the early start wasn't dictating how the team was going to use him.

The Eagles have been one of the biggest talking points in football over the last week. Philadelphia didn't make it anywhere near as far as it hoped to in the playoffs and now the team needs to make tough decisions roster-wise and also bring in a new offensive coordinator. With all of the decisions the team has to make this offseason, fortunately, Mitchell isn't one of them. He's a superstar and helped to give the Eagles a chance to win when they faced off against the 49ers.

More NFL: Eagles 28-Year-Old Open To Exit For Starting Job